Happy Valley and Downton Abbey stars unite for gripping ITV thriller - watch chilling trailer

ITV has dropped the chilling trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller, Playing Nice – and it looks seriously good.

James Norton (Happy Valley) and Niamh Algar (Malpractice) star in the series opposite James McArdle (The Mare of Easttown) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) as two couples who discover their toddlers were switched at birth.

Based on the best-selling novel by British thriller author JP Delaney, the Cornwall-set series follows the two sets of parents as they face a horrifying dilemma: do they keep the sons they have raised as their own or reclaim their biological child?

WATCH: James Norton stars in the gripping trailer for Playing Nice

So, what can viewers expect?

The synopsis reads: "Living a waking nightmare, Pete (James Norton) and Maddie (Niamh Algar) are jettisoned into the world of the other couple; Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay).

© Joss Barratt James McArdle and Jessica Brown Findlay play Miles and Lucy

"At first, it seems all four are agreed on a solution, but it soon becomes clear that hidden motives are at play. How far can each couple trust the real parents of their child – or even each other? As Pete and Maddie are stretched to breaking point, they realise they will stop at nothing to keep their family together."

© Joss Barratt The series arrives in January 2025

The trailer sees parents Pete and Maddie happily playing with their little boy on the beach before their seemingly carefree life is suddenly upended by some shocking news. "There's no easy way of saying this, but we have reason to believe Theo is not your biological son," the couple are told. "We think you left the hospital with another couple's son and they left with yours."

© Joss Barratt The thriller is adapted from JP Delaney's novel

Another couple, Miles and Lucy, are soon introduced and while both pairs of parents decide to keep the child they have raised, things quickly take a dark turn. Watch the full trailer above.

The four-parter has been adapted for screen by Grace Ofori-Attah, the creator and writer of the medical drama Malpractice, while Nick Pitt (Black Mirror, His Dark Materials) is the series producer and Kate Crowe is at the helm as director.

© Joss Barratt The story follows two couples whose children were swapped at birth

The series, which will launch on ITV1 and ITVX in January 2025, is produced by Studiocanal and Rabbit Track Pictures, the production company founded by Norton and co-founder and Managing Director, Kitty Kaletsky (Rogue Agent). The pair also serve as executive producers, alongside Joe Naftalin, Isobel Carter, Kate Crowe (Great Expectations, Taboo, Misfits), Grace Ofori-Attah and author JP Delaney.

Playing Nice is coming to ITV1 and ITVX in 2025.