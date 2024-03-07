Downton Abbey will not return to ITV – details

Downton Abbey is not returning to ITV with a new series. HELLO! understands that a seventh season of the hit period drama is not being planned or filmed for the broadcaster.

In February, the Daily Mail reported that filming for a new season was underway and that new episodes were expected to air on ITV later this year.

© Liam Daniel / Focus Features A new Downton Abbey series will not air on ITV

All hope is not lost, however. While it's been confirmed that the drama won't be making a comeback on ITV, it's still possible that a seventh series is in the works.

What's more, The Sun reported that a third film is also in the pipeline, with filming scheduled to begin in the coming months. According to the publication, the same cast and behind-the-scenes team are expected to return to the set at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, where the third instalment will pick up from the end of the second film in the late 1920s.

© Focus Features/Moviestore/Shutterstock A third film is reportedly in the works

HELLO! has reached out to Carnival Films for comment.

Downton Abbey first premiered back in 2010 and ran for six seasons until its end in 2015. Four years later, the drama moved to the big screen with a spin-off film, which was followed by a second feature in 2022.

The Sun's report comes after Julian Fellowes addressed the show's future in December last year. During an interview with RadioTimes.com, the writer said that he wouldn't rule out the drama's return.

"I have said goodbye to Downton so many times, and I have written the last scene about six or seven times," he said. "Now I've got out of the habit of making permanent statements about whether it's gone.

"It just gives me a lot of pleasure that so many people enjoyed it, so to feel that you created a show that cheers people up and they had a good time with it, I love that."

© Focus Features/Moviestore/Shutterstock Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery star in the franchise

Meanwhile, producer Gareth Naeme previously revealed that he's "always got ideas circulating" whilst chatting with HELLO! at the premiere of the second movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Members of the cast have also expressed their hopes for a comeback over the years. Laura Carmicheal, who portrays Lady Edith Crawley, said she wouldn't say no to reprising her role in the franchise.

© Giles Keyte Laura Carmicheal said she wouldn't say no to a return

During an appearance on ITV's This Morning in 2022, the actress explained that the decision is down to Julian. "We never know. It's not saying no. It's just down to Julian," she said. "We really do get on so well. We are a big family, we've known each other for years, so to come back together is always so fun."

Actress Raquel Cassidy – aka Phylis Baxter – also opened up about the possibility of reuniting with the cast during an interview with HELLO! in 2022.

WATCH: Downton Abbey stars Jim Carter and Raquel Cassidy share thoughts on returning for a third film

"I think they would – if the appetite is there, then we might see [its return]," she said. "I know that we would all love to, it was so much fun [filming for the second film]. Maybe even more than the first time, certainly that was my experience anyway, that might be because you know the first time you're doing the film you're waiting for the responses and everything."