Downton Abbey star Lesley Nicol shares disappointing update on third film

It's bad news for Downton Abbey fans as it looks like a third film might not be on the cards.

Mrs. Patmore actress Lesley Nicol shared a disappointing update on the popular period drama while appearing on ITV's Lorraine on Wednesday to chat about her new drama series, Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

When asked by host Ranvir Singh if a third film is in the works, Lesley said: "I'd love that. Things have to be green-lit in the film business and it hasn't been green-lit as far as I know."

While a third film isn't currently in the works, there's still hope for the franchise's future. During an interview with HELLO! at the premiere of the second film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, producer Gareth Naeme said that he's "always got ideas circulating".

When asked about the possibility of a Downton return, Gareth said that if the 2022 movie did well, conversations would be had about the future.

"Who knows what comes next? As of today, we're focusing on the movie opening really well this weekend… that's what we're focused on, if it does really well we'll talk about the future," he said, adding: "We've always got ideas circulating!"

It seems the cast are also keen to reprise their roles. During an interview with HELLO! last year, actress Raquel Cassidy, who played Phylis Baxter, said her co-stars would "love" to make a comeback.

"I think they would – if the appetite is there, then we might see [its return]," she said. "I know that we would all love to, it was so much fun [filming for the second film]. Maybe even more than the first time, certainly that was my experience anyway, that might be because you know the first time you're doing the film you're waiting for the responses and everything."

Laura Carmicheal, aka Lady Edith Crawley, also said never say never when quizzed about the franchise's return on This Morning back in 2022.

Explaining that the decision is ultimately down to creator Julian Fellowes, the actress said: "We never know. It's not saying no. It's just down to Julian."

She added: "We really do get on so well. We are a big family, we've known each other for years, so to come back together is always so fun."

More recently, Peter Egan, who portrayed Marquess of Flintshire, aka Shrimpie, said he was keen to see more of Downton during an interview with HELLO! in November. "I don't know about a Downton movie," he admitted. "I hope there is one because it is a great series."

It's been almost two years since we've visited the Downton estate. The smash hit period drama, which first aired in 2010 before wrapping its TV run after six seasons in 2015, returned with two films: Downton Abbey, which aired in 2019, and Downton Abbey: A New Era in 2022.