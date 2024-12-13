Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Doctor Who Christmas special - everything you need to know cast, plot, release date and more
Doctor Who Christmas special: Bridgerton guest star, 'deadly' plot, release date and more

Ncuti Gatwa returns as the Doctor for the upcoming Christmas Special for 2024

Doctor Who's brand new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa is back for yet another heart racing adventure across the universe in the upcoming BBC Christmas special - but what can we expect from the Time Lord and his TARDIS this festive season? From fabulous guest stars to the exciting plot, there's everything to know about the Christmas special… 

What is set to happen in the Christmas special? 

Warning, contains spoilers about season one. With a teasy tagline of "ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte," we can only imagine what cheeky antics the Doctor has for us this time! With Ruby Sunday happily catching up with her newly found mother and her long last family, the Doctor is flying solo once again - or is he. 

The episode introduces Joy, a young woman visiting London in 2024. After checking into a hotel, she discovers that her "quiet stay is anything but ordinary". 

The description reads: "When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas. Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy’s hotel room? An old enemy of the Doctor’s is lurking in the wings and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas, everywhere, all at once?" 

Who is in the cast? 

Bridgerton star Nicola Couglan has topped off her stunning year with the guest role as Joy, and she is joined by Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia.

The show has been penned by Doctor Who alumni Stephen Moffat who, despite writing some of the show's darkest episodes from Blink to Boom, has promised that it will be more light-hearted and in keeping with the spirit of Christmas!

He told SFX magazine: "It's got your Christmas whimsy in there, so I suppose it leans toward the slightly more humorous end, to a degree. But actually it gets quite emotional, and there's also the fun element that within the context of the wider series the Doctor has just lost one of his mates." 

When is it coming out? 

Luckily for fans in the US and the UK, it is coming out on Christmas Day is both territories, on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, and on Disney+ across the pond. Enjoy!

