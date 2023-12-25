Doctor Who’s Millie Gibson life away from cameras from new boyfriend to 'her own favourite Doctor'

Amazingly, Millie has heard from stars including Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and Karen Gillan, who all offered their advice and support after she was announced as the Doctor’s new companion. She explained to Square Mile magazine: "I got a text and it was just like, ‘Hey, this is Jodie Whittaker.’ Like what?! It was such a surreal thing to pop up on your phone. She was so, so lovely, loads of genuine warm words. It was the same for Mandip Gill as well. I’m really grateful that they both reached out because you don’t have to do that. It’s one of those jobs that’s quite unique."

She added: "Amy Pond is my favourite companion. I reached out to Karen Gillan on Instagram, just to say how much I love her and respect her, and whether she had any advice. She kindly replied – again, she didn’t have to do that. It was just the most comforting words, and so genuine. I’m glad I reached out. That was my first chat with one of my heroes."