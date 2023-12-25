Doctor Who’s Millie Gibson life away from cameras from new boyfriend to 'her own favourite Doctor'

Millie Gibson is the new companion on Doctor Who - and we’re already obsessed with her! The actress stars opposite Ncuti Gatwa as Ruby Sunday in the new series - and will make her debut in the Whoniverse on Christmas Day. So what do we know about her? Find out some fun facts about the star here…
Millie made her TV debut aged 13
Millie’s first-ever TV role was at age 13! She starred as Indira Cave in the popular CBBC football series, Jamie Johnson. The star went on to appear in Love, Lies and Records and Butterfly before landing her Corrie role.
Millie’s eyebrow gap is due to a childhood accident
Millie has an eyebrow gap and opens up about why a childhood accident led to the unique feature. Speaking on Lorraine, she said: "It’s a scar! Everyone thinks I’ve done it myself. I was very young and in all my baby pictures I look like a right thug. I fell down the stairs as a baby and it’s never grown back… everyone thinks I’ve done it myself!"
The women of Doctor Who gave her advice when she landed the role
Amazingly, Millie has heard from stars including Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and Karen Gillan, who all offered their advice and support after she was announced as the Doctor’s new companion. She explained to Square Mile magazine: "I got a text and it was just like, ‘Hey, this is Jodie Whittaker.’ Like what?! It was such a surreal thing to pop up on your phone. She was so, so lovely, loads of genuine warm words. It was the same for Mandip Gill as well. I’m really grateful that they both reached out because you don’t have to do that. It’s one of those jobs that’s quite unique."
She added: "Amy Pond is my favourite companion. I reached out to Karen Gillan on Instagram, just to say how much I love her and respect her, and whether she had any advice. She kindly replied – again, she didn’t have to do that. It was just the most comforting words, and so genuine. I’m glad I reached out. That was my first chat with one of my heroes."
She keeps her relationship with boyfriend Tom Neatis very private
Although the pair have been spotted out together, including fabulous summer snaps of a holiday in Salerno, Italy, back in April, the 19-year-old has kept her relationship with musician Tom Neatis largely off social media. Tom owns his own music label, Bloom, and specialises in dance music.
She got the Doctor Who audition on her last day of filming Coronation Street
Chatting to The Times, Millie revealed that she received an audition to play the Doctor’s new companion on the same day as her final day on Coronation Street. She said: "My auntie is quite superstitious. She was like, ‘That’s fate and you’re going to get it.’"
Speaking about her time on Corrie, she continued: "People don’t have enough respect for soap actors. Before I went in I was like, ‘Well, how hard can it be?’ But it’s really hard. I mean, they work so quickly. There was one point when Kelly’s storyline was so big we were doing ten scenes a day. That’s a lot of dialogue, a lot of turning on the tears in two seconds."
She has a favourite Doctor
Before Ncuti Gatwa came along as the Fifteenth Doctor, Millie already had a firm favourite - but it sounds like that might have changed now! She revealed that her top Doctor is Matt Smith, but added: "[Ncuti’s] my Doctor now, and I think so many people will connect with him."