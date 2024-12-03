Exclusive: Peter Capaldi reveals real reason he won't return to Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi was incredibly popular as the 12th incarnation of The Doctor in Doctor Who, but despite his popularity, the actor has revealed how that part of his life is behind him.

Although previous Doctors appeared on special anniversary episodes, Peter exclusively told HELLO! nothing would convince him to return to the BBC show. "I'm still a huge fan of Doctor Who," he said. "It's not that I have anything against it, but there comes a time when you have to leave things alone. I can't imagine the situation in which I'd be able to go back into it with enough influence over how it was going to be."

© Tim P. Whitby "We had a great time, so unless we can have that good a time, I wouldn't want to do it."

During the chat, Peter also revealed how a trip to Mexico inspired one of the show's Christmas specials. "They've had the show since the 60s, so they had a very deep kind of relationship with it that's aligned to the Latin connection with the supernatural, time and death.

© Anadolu The actor ruled out a return to Doctor Who

"That's where we got Dr Mysterio from, as they call it Doctor Mysterio. I said to Steve [Moffatt – former executive producer] that I have to be Doctor Mysterio."

Doctor Who isn't the only actor's notable role with the 66-year-old due to appear in new series of shows like Black Mirror, The Devil's Hour and Criminal Record, the latter of which also involves his wife, Elaine Collins.

© Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo The star revealed how a trip to Mexico inspired a Doctor Who episode

Speaking of their filming experience, the star shared: "It was lovely to work with her. We did a film years ago and a play – we met doing a play – but this was the first time I'd acted in a show that she'd created, so it was nice."

And despite rumours linking him to the role of Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter series, the actor dismissed these, saying he didn't "think I'd be quite right for that".

© Ross Ferguson, Apple TV+ Peter appears in his wife's Apple TV+ series Criminal Record

Peter was speaking to HELLO! as part of the Big Give's Christmas Challenge as he promoted the work Magic Breakfast. "Magic Breakfast supplies breakfast for kids who don't have breakfast," he explained.

"They go into schools, set up kitchens, make sure all the equipment is there and get the food delivered. They essentially set up a system whereby youngsters who, for whatever reason, are not able to start the day with a decent meal.

© Dave Benett Peter shared his support for Magic Breakfast

"They can go in a little bit earlier, and they will find that there's cornflakes, porridge, croissants, beans, toast, all kinds of things that are made there in the school, in an area where they can relax."

Peter continued: "It's a calming environment generally that these breakfasts are served in. If kids can't have breakfast, that can be because of a financial issue, and obviously one doesn't want to stigmatise them. If kids don't have breakfast, they tend to develop difficulties in concentration and other health issues further down the line; so it's just supplying kids who need it with breakfast and a little bit of time where they could get themselves together and set off into the day."

The Big Give HELLO! has partnered with Big Give's Christmas Challenge, which runs from 3 to 10 December and matches donations made through its platform pound for pound, doubling the amount raised for charity. Backed by a host of famous names, Big Give is supporting 1,250 charities with a record-breaking pot of £20 million in matched funds available from generous donors including The Reed Foundation, Julia Rausing Trust, The Childhood Trust, The Hospital Saturday Fund, ShareGift, Steve Morgan Foundation, Candis Magazine, Hampshire Cricket Foundation, Aesseal, The Coles-Medlock Foundation and many others. Last year, the week-long campaign raised £33 million for good causes. Big Give's Chair of Trustees James Reed, whose father Sir Alec founded the organisation in 2007, said: "With a record level of match funds provided by our Champion partners, we're calling on the amazingly generous British public to help make this our most impactful campaign yet. "When people give to us, they are not giving to Big Give, they are giving through Big Give to charitable causes they really care about. Every donation will be doubled so you can double the difference you make."

The Christmas Challenge runs until 12 noon on the 10th of December 2024. To double your donation and make double the difference this Christmas, visit: donate.biggive.org/christmas-challenge-2024.