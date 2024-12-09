Michael Weatherly shares sweet update on NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Michael Weatherly is savouring every moment on the Tony & Ziva set. The actor – who began shooting in July – raved about his time in Europe.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the NCIS star shared a photo from what appeared to be a hotel room. "I really like #Budapest & filming here with all these beautiful, talented people…" he gushed in the caption.

Busier than ever, Michael and his leading lady, Cote de Pablo, have been working with showrunner, John McNamara, and director Dennis Smith on the Paramount+ series.

Keeping fans updated on their progress, Michael followed up with a second tweet on Saturday.

Posting a behind-the-scenes snap, he wrote: "It's so wonderful to be working with my friend and fellow traveler @NCISDIR Dennis Smith! And sitting on the floor is part of my new health regimen. Stretch instead of snack!"

Heading to the comments, Dennis told fans: "Very happy to be here with @M_Weatherly, together sharing our love for telling stories and taking you along in our journey!"

WATCH: Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo confirm name of new NCIS spin-off

Set to premiere in 2025, NCIS: Tony & Ziva will consist of 10 action-packed episodes.

The synopsis explains: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

© Getty Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will reprise their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

© CBS Photo Archive The characters will be forced to go on the run after Tony's security company is attacked

Ahead of the show's premiere, Michael has been sharing snippets from the set, revealing that the team had been shooting at what appeared to be a zoo or animal sanctuary.

In September, he teased: From the set of #ncis: Tony&Ziva, it's all about the camels. Magician and writer extraordinaire @johnthemcnamara crafts our new story and wonders await…'

The month before, Michael had hinted that his character would be heading to a black-tie event in a James Bond-esque tuxedo. "Taking a breather in the heat during our exciting #ncis Tony&Ziva extravaganza!" he noted in the caption.

Unlike Michael, Cote – aka Ziva David – does not have social media, but she has spoken about her latest project at high-profile events, including MIPCOM. After jetting to Cannes with her co-star in October, the actress shared her gratitude.

"What a luxury it is to revisit a character after such a long time," she told the crowds. "I think the fans have always wanted to see what happened between them [Tony and Ziva]."