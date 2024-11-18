Michael Weatherly debuts bold new look as Tony ahead of NCIS: Tony & Ziva spin-off

Michael Weatherly is in his jet-setting era. The actor – who began shooting NCIS: Tony & Ziva in June – has been travelling between his family home in Connecticut, and various filming locations across Europe.

Boarding yet another flight on Sunday, Michael appeared to channel his on-screen counterpart in his dapper travel attire. Dressed to the nines in a grey tailored suit, statement striped socks and tinted sunglasses, the 56-year-old wrote: "Lufthansa Flights and the #ncisverse style make for a journey, not a trip. #makingtelevision."

As fans flocked to the comments, several commended Michael on his bold choice of socks. "Is this Michael Weatherly, Tony DiNozzo or James Bond Weatherly? [Love] the socks!" quipped one.

"Your sock game is strong, @themichaelweatherly!!" noted a second. Meanwhile, a third penned: "I love your socks, Mr Weatherly! Was so nice to see you in Budapest."

So far, the majority of production for Tony & Ziva has taken place in Budapest, with Michael sharing updates from the set. In one of his latest – posted in September – the TV star revealed that he and director, John McNamara, had been shooting scenes at what appeared to be a zoo or animal sanctuary.

A month before, he'd also revealed that his character would be heading to a black tie event, posting a selfie of himself in a tuxedo. "Taking a breather in the heat during our exciting #ncis Tony & Ziva extravaganza!" he teased in the caption.

Michael has been shooting the upcoming series with his dear friend and co-star, Cote de Pablo, who does not have any social media accounts. While the actress prefers to keep a low profile online, she has joined Michael at events promoting the show.

On October 22, the duo headed to the Tony & Ziva photocall in Cannes, as part of MIPCOM. Speaking at the annual trade show, Michael shared an insight into the lifestyle changes he's made for his TV return.

© Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock Michael and his co-star Cote de Pablo at MIPCOM

"We do a lot of running," he quipped, "It's a highly physical production process for both of them."

Michael and Cote also appeared at the 63rd International Television Festival, which was held in Monte-Carlo in June. Adorably, they also reunited with Brian Dietzen and Wilmer Valderrama on the red carpet.

© Getty The duo reunited with Brian Dietzen and Wilmer Valderrama in June

Set to debut in 2025, fans will be able to tune into 10 new episodes of Tony & Ziva, which is coming to Paramount +.

The official synopsis reads: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo confirm name of new NCIS spin-off

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."