Michael Weatherly's cryptic post hints at major reunion in NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Michael Weatherly loves to keep fans guessing. Earlier this year, the actor posted throwbacks from his NCIS days, and low and behold he ended up in David McCallum's tribute episode.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo confirm name of new NCIS spin-off

Next, he tweeted photos of Cote de Pablo and then announced that they'd teamed up on the spin-off series, Tony & Ziva, so it's safe to say that Michael has a habit of teasing spoilers on social media.

And now, in a new development, Michael has shared two posts back to back on X, sparking rumors of a potential reunion with Mark Harmon. After tweeting a snap of a car with the number plate 'Spy', which he captioned "European intrigue", the TV star followed up with a GIF of Tony DiNozzo and Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

A coincidence that got fans talking, Michael was instantly hit with questions. "Are you feeling nostalgic, or is there something you're trying to tell us, Michael?" quipped one.

"I so needed this! I miss the Gibbs slap! Is this a hint Gibbs may make a cameo in the Tony & Ziva show?" added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "You are definitely giving us some clues today. Spies + Europe + Gibbs. Some of this persecution of Tony, Ziva and Tali for Europe, [could it be] related to when Gibbs was undercover in Paris maybe?"

© Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have been shooting Tony & Ziva in Budapest

Michael and his co-star Cote have been busy shooting Tony & Ziva since July, with production heading to Budapest. Currently, Mark Harmon isn't billed to star, although he has marked his return to the NCIS universe, after signing on as a narrator in the prequel series, Origins.

Set to premiere in 2025, Tony & Ziva will air on Paramount+, with fans treated to 10 new episodes.

© Getty NCIS: Tony & Ziva will air in 2025

The synopsis explains: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

© CBS Photo Archive This time around, Tony and Ziva are on the run across Europe

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

Mark may not be on the cast list, but it's known that Downton Abbey star Julian Ovenden and Oppenheimer's James D'Arcy have signed on.

© Nick Briggs Julian Ovenden will star in the series

Meanwhile, Shadow and Bone actor Amita Suman will also feature as Claudette, the chief technical officer at Tony's private security company, and The Watch actress Lara Rossi is stepping in as Sophie, a caretaker for Tony and Ziva's daughter Tali, with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS).