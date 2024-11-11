NCIS' Michael Weatherly enjoys downtime in Budapest ahead of celebrations with Cote de Pablo

Michael Weatherly has been filming on location since July. Back in the saddle as agent Tony DiNozzo, the actor is currently shooting Tony & Ziva with his dear friend, Cote de Pablo in Budapest.

Amidst long days on set, Michael, 56, typically spends his weekends exploring the Hungarian capital, when he’s not visiting his family in Connecticut, of course.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the father-of-three revealed what he got up to on Sunday afternoon. Putting on a dapper display in a new selfie, Michael captioned it: “Hiking, working, wandering, drinking, sleeping, staring, listening, thinking.”

Responding to a follower’s comment, Michael added that he was posting from a “great lunch” in his “corduroy suit.”

The TV star has had a jam-packed schedule lately, and with the weekend drawing to a close, we reckon he’ll be returning to set on Monday. But, for the cast and crew of Tony & Ziva, this week might feel a little different to the rest.

On Tuesday, November 12, Michael’s co-star and BFF, Cote de Pablo, is turning 45, and we reckon there’ll be an on-set celebration, especially with the actress away from home. Who knows, maybe Michael will write a sweet birthday post too!

Michael and Cote began working together in 2005 after she was cast as Ziva David in season three of NCIS. In the 19 years that have passed, the duo have become close friends and continually rave about one another in interviews.

Speaking to Deadline in 2016, Michael recalled their first meeting, which didn’t get off to a great start. "I remember so vividly the screen test with Cote," he said. "I just remember her cold stare. She just loathed me instantly — and I mean Michael Weatherly — but we quickly became very close friends."

Cote echoed this sentiment in a 2009 interview with Entertainment Weekly, telling the publication: "Michael and I clicked immediately. We sort of hated each other immediately, and loved each other immediately.

"I walked into the audition and he thought, 'Oh my god, she's gonna be so hard to work with. She's so complicated.' And I thought, 'This guy's so incredibly unprofessional.'

“We realized we're so drastically different and so much alike that there was an immediate attraction,” she noted.

During their time on NCIS, fans hoped for a real-life romance between Michael and Cote, but their relationship has always been platonic. Michael previously explained that Cote and his wife, Bojana Jankovic get on “very well” too “because they both know that I'm wrong all the time."