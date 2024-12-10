Today guest says 'I'm leaving' as they walk off set during live show

Today Show viewers will be going through a period of grief in January as Hoda Kotb leaves the show – and the news also left guest Mikey Day walking off in faux outrage.

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey, 44, was a guest on the show on December 3, and when Jenna Bush Hager mentioned needing a new theme song because Hoda is officially leaving the show, Mikey revealed his disappointment by screaming: "No! No! When did this come out?"

Watch as Mikey Day says 'I'm leaving' as they walk off set during live show

As Jenna told him Hola was leaving in January, Mikey walked off the set of the show during the live episode, leaving Hoda and Jenna laughing and calling him back.

"We need you Mikey," said Hoda, as Jenna then pitched him a new job, asking: "There’s a chair open. Would you ever host a morning show?"

"Are you kidding? Let’s do it!" he exclaimed, before launching into a potential theme song. As the crew also laughed, he joked: "Immediately thinking about my own personal interest. I’m so sorry. [But] are you going to have guest hosts?"

© NBC Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Mikey Day on Today Show

Jenna confirmed she would, and he looked off stage and said: "Well, I’m throwing my hat in the ring, producers."

The fourth hour of the Today Show is currently called Today with Hoda & Jenna, but it will now be called Today with Jenna & Friends.

Rather than a fixed co-host, Jenna, who replaced Kathie Lee Gifford in 2019, will work alongside a revolving door of hosts; Justin Sylvester, Michelle Buteau, and Willie Geist have frequently stepped in in the past.

© NBC Hoda is stepping down in January

Craig Melvin will take over Hoda's over hosting duties alongside Savannah Guthrie.

Hoda's official departure date is January 10, 2015, and Craig will step in the following Monday, January 13. Hoda first announced her departure in September, detailing the incredibly difficult decision but sharing it was largely influenced by having recently turned 60, as well as wanting to spend more time with her daughters, Hope and Haley.

© Instagram Hoda is making more time for her two girls

"It was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like what does that decade mean, what does it hold, what's it going to have for me, and I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she said.

She also noted: "This is what the top of the wave feels like for me, and I thought, 'It can't get better,'" adding: "[My kids] deserve a better piece of my time pie that I have."