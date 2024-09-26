Hoda Kotb announces she's leaving Today after 17 years — 'I will miss you all'

Hoda Kotb shocked fans on Thursday when she announced her departure from Today.

In an emotional statement posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of her on the morning show, the host said: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver.

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

She also shared the news on the show on Thursday and said she would remain as a co-anchor on Today until 2025.

Not that she is leaving NBC for good. She said she would then shift to a new role with the network.

"I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What's it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she told her co-hosts.

Hoda is leaving Today

"I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have," she added. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

She'll be sorely missed by her hosts, who she has formed an incredible bond with.

© Getty They'll all be so sad to see Hoda go

Hoda has been an anchor on Today alongside Savannah Guthrie since 2018.

She also launched the fourth hour of the show and hosted alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and most recently Jenna Bush Hager.

© Instagram Hoda wants to spend more time with her children

Hoda thanked everyone in a memo sent to the Today staff, that read: "26 years at NBC News – Ten years at Dateline, seven on the seven o'clock hour, sixteen on the ten o'clock hour.

"I’m picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you've lifted me up and inspired me. That's my heart singing.

© Getty She's worked for NBC for 26 years

"So many of my professional relationships have become some of my most cherished friendships.

Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest friend at 30 Rock. Craig, Carson, Sheinelle and Dylan: my family. Libby, Mazz and Talia: my fearless leaders. I will miss each and every one of you at Today desperately."