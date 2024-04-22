Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reveal special trip they have 'been waiting for' after anniversary: 'Finally'

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are continuing to celebrate their five year anniversary as co-hosts, and they are doing so away from Today Show studios!

The 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna anchors marked their fifth year as co-hosts on April 8; Hoda first joined NBC as a correspondent for Dateline in 1998, and started hosting 4th Hour in 2007, before joining Savannah Guthrie as the first hour's co-anchor in 2018, meanwhile Jenna joined the NBC family in 2009, and replaced Kathie Lee Gifford as Hoda's co-host in 2019.

Earlier this month, they celebrated the milestone on the show, reflecting on their special time together, and now, they're taking their festivities on the road.

On the Monday, April 22 installment of their talk show, the two announced their upcoming "huge plans" revealing they are taking their show all the way to Bermuda.

"We have been waiting for this trip, we have been waiting and waiting and it is finally here," Jenna shared.

Hoda added: "We are so excited. We've got a Bermuda Bash, and we're going to soak in the sun, we're going to enjoy the nightlife, we're going to go shopping, we're going to be eating, all the things."

© Getty Hoda and Jenna celebrated their milestone anniversary on April 8

As they marveled over their stunning accommodations at The Loren at Pink Beach hotel, from the fabulous pool to white-sand beaches, they also revealed they are treating a "lucky fan and guest" to tag along with them for the special trip.

When the hosting duo marked their milestone fifth anniversary, both got emotional as they spoke candidly about what each has meant to the other, as hosts and as friends, in the past five years.

© NBC The two are headed to Bermuda

As Hoda asked Jenna how it feels that it's been five years, she thoughtfully responded: "It feels like it was yesterday, and it feels so profound to get to sit next to somebody that exudes joy," and emphasized: "No matter what you have going on, you greet me with a smile every single day, and I know it's not always easy. In fact it's not easy at all. But we're here."

"We're here, we're an us, which is big," Hoda said, adding: "Here's the thing about this. We started off as colleagues slash friends. We didn't really know each other. Over the five years, there have been… there's such a deep understanding of the other's soul and purpose."

© NBC

She elaborated: "We have traveled down these roads together. A lot of times friendships don't grow – you talk about the old days – not ours. Everyday it's something different, something new, something we're learning. You've led me down a path because of people who you knew in your life and people who are kind of healers who've helped heal me. And I mean, it's all meant to be. This is all meant to be."

"It feels like it's all meant to be," Jenna concurred, and endearingly noted: "It also feels like we say 'we' for everything."

