Jenna Bush Hager shocks viewers with unexpected replacement news on Today with Hoda & Jenna

The Today Show is preparing for its new era without longtime host Hoda Kotb.

Some weeks after the veteran television anchor announced she would be transitioning out of her leading role on the longtime NBC talk show, her official replacement was announced on November 14, none other than fellow mainstay Craig Melvin, who will be hosting alongside Savannah Guthrie.

And as for who will be hosting alongside Hoda's other partner in crime, Jenna Bush Hager, the host has announced an exciting change to 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna as well.

Later on during Thursday morning's broadcast, Hoda and Jenna shared that 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna would be changing to Today with Jenna & Friends.

Rather than a fixed co-host, Jenna, who replaced Kathie Lee Gifford in 2019, will instead be hosting with a revolving door of hosts. In the past, when either of the hosts have been absent, Justin Sylvester, Michelle Buteau, and Willie Geist have frequently stepped in.

In making the announcement, Hoda commended and credited Jenna's "ability to connect with people" as what will make the updated show so special, as Jenna in turn joked: "I'm single and ready to mingle. It's going to be all about friendship."

Hoda's official departure date is January 10, 2015, and Craig will step in the following Monday, January 13.

Further in their show, Jenna was close to tears as she thanked Hoda for being her co-host, and said: "We have had a beautiful ride. I'm going to miss you!" noting: "It's bittersweet because we love her so much but we are so happy for her."

When Hoda first announced her departure in September, detailing the incredibly difficult decision, the mom-of-two shared that it was largely influenced by having recently turned 60, and the reflections that came with the milestone, as well as wanting to spend more time with her daughters, Hope and Haley.

"It was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like what does that decade mean, what does it hold, what's it going to have for me, and I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she shared.

She also noted: "This is what the top of the wave feels like for me, and I thought, 'It can't get better,'" adding: "[My kids] deserve a better piece of my time pie that I have."

As all of the Today family got choked up, Savannah said: "There's no way there wasn't going to be tears," and went on to honor Hoda, her co-anchor of over ten years, with a heartwarming tribute. "Hoda, we love you so much, and when you look around and you see these tears and love… you are so loved," she started, adding: "Honestly I don't think any of us can imagine — we don't want to imagine this place without you, so it's complicated because we love you so much and we don't want you to ever go."