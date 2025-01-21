Netflix fans are desperate to see these must-watch shows coming in February

Inspired by a true story, this upcoming six-parter stars Kaitlyn Dever as Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson, who claims to have cured her terminal brain cancer through health and wellness. If that sounds unlikely, it's because it is. Belle was never diagnosed with cancer to begin with.

The synopsis for the show, which is inspired by the book The Woman Who Fooled the World by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano, reads: "Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

"This is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down."

Fans can't wait for the series to land on their screens, with one person sharing their excitement on social media, writing: "I'm so so so excited for this," while another penned: "Highlight of the year!!!"

Apple Cider Vinegar arrives on Netflix on February 6.