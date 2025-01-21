Netflix fans are desperate to see these must-watch shows coming in February

Netflix fans are in for a treat in February as some amazing shows are arriving on the streaming platform. From true story dramas to political thrillers and returning romances, here are the must-watch series you won't want to miss.
Apple Cider Vinegar
Inspired by a true story, this upcoming six-parter stars Kaitlyn Dever as Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson, who claims to have cured her terminal brain cancer through health and wellness. If that sounds unlikely, it's because it is. Belle was never diagnosed with cancer to begin with.
The synopsis for the show, which is inspired by the book The Woman Who Fooled the World by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano, reads: "Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.
"This is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down."
Fans can't wait for the series to land on their screens, with one person sharing their excitement on social media, writing: "I'm so so so excited for this," while another penned: "Highlight of the year!!!"
Apple Cider Vinegar arrives on Netflix on February 6.
Zero Day
Robert De Niro leads the star-studded cast of this upcoming political thriller about the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack that kills thousands of people. The actor plays a former U.S. president who is pulled out of retirement to lead an unprecedented group of experts investigating the global cyber attack.
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog, Fargo), Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble, Fatal Attraction) and Connie Britton (White Lotus, Friday Night Lights) also star in the show, which is directed by Eric Newman (Griselda, The Watcher, Narcos).
The official synopsis reads: "As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen's unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear."
Fans shared their anticipation on social media, with one person writing: "This looks so good, I'm excited," while another praised the impressive cast list, adding: "I'll be watching for the cast alone."
Zero Day will premiere on February 20 on Netflix.
Celebrity Bear Hunt
Holly Willoughby hosts this upcoming reality show where a group of famous faces are dropped into the Central American jungle to be hunted down by Bear Grylls.
"As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded Bear Hunt – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they'll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, face elimination from the show," the synopsis reads.
An impressive list of names are taking part in the show, including Spice Girls singer Mel B, Ted Lasso actor Kola Bokinni and model Leomie Anderson.
Taking to social media, fans shared their excitement for the show. One person wrote: "We are SO READY," while another penned: "CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS ONE!!!
Celebrity Bear Hunt arrives on Netflix on February 5.
Sweet Magnolias season 4
Netflix's hit romance series makes its long-awaited return in February – and we can't wait to see what's in store for lifelong besties Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley).
The popular drama follows the trio as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in their small Southern hometown.
Fans can look forward to "surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve" as we're taken from Halloween to Christmas in the town of Serenity.
"While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones," teases the synopsis. "As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and — as always — weekly margaritas."
After the release date for season four was announced back in December, fans shared their joy on social media. "Wow, one of my fav Netflix shows, get ready for margaritas," wrote one viewer, while another added: "OMG FINALLY!!!"
Sweet Magnolias season 4 arrives on Netflix on February 6.
Cobra Kai season 6, part 3
Another show making a comeback in February is Cobra Kai with the third part of its sixth and final season.
The action comedy's last five episodes pick up after the dramatic events of part two, which ended with a shocking death. The log ling teases: "After a startling result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this."
Taking to social media, one fan shared their eagerness for the new episodes, writing: "Finally! Can’t wait," while another added: "Let's go!!!!"
Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 arrives on February 13.