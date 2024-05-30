6 biggest TV show and movie revelations: Nicholas Galitzine’s superhero role, Umbrella Academy trailer and more

The James Bond star has joined the cast of the Amazon Prime series as Tom Bombadil - and fans are excited. The figure of unknown origin is a fan favourite, who claims to be as old as Middle-earth itself.

Speaking about the exciting news, showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay said: “He’s whimsical and magical, and almost verging on silly. But also has the wisdom of the ages and the music of the spheres and deep emotional wells of ancient history and myth, and his conception and function are tied to Norse myths and have deep roots in European fairy tale.”