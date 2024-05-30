6 biggest TV show and movie revelations: Nicholas Galitzine’s superhero role, Umbrella Academy trailer and more

The world of TV moves fast but don’t worry, so do we! Here are some of the biggest, most exciting updates from La La Land including casting news, new trailers, and more! Enjoy…
Rings of Power cast Rory Kinnear
The James Bond star has joined the cast of the Amazon Prime series as Tom Bombadil - and fans are excited. The figure of unknown origin is a fan favourite, who claims to be as old as Middle-earth itself.
Speaking about the exciting news, showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay said: “He’s whimsical and magical, and almost verging on silly. But also has the wisdom of the ages and the music of the spheres and deep emotional wells of ancient history and myth, and his conception and function are tied to Norse myths and have deep roots in European fairy tale.”
Umbrella Academy’s new trailer is here
Ready for the final timeline? Starring Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan and Ritu Arya, the show will be back for one last time on 8 August. Fans loved the final trailer, one person wrote: “Netflix actually sticking with a series until it's finally should be applauded.” Another person added: “This is one of the rare times I actually watch a time travel show… the relationships between the characters are just too interesting to pass up on.”
Nicholas Galitzine cast as ‘He-Man’
Red, White and Royal Blue star Nicholas has landed a leading role in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie. According to reports, the actor will play ‘He-Man’, a man with superhuman strength. The synopsis read: “After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor," the film's synopsis reads.
“But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”
Glenn Close and Kerry Washington join the Knives Out cast
Glenn and Kerry have been cast alongside Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny and Josh O’Connor in Rian Johnson’s latest instalment of the Knives Out movie series, this time titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel Craig will, of course, return as Benoit Blanc, and production is set to start in June. We’re so ready!
More cast confirmed for Bridget Jones 4
Mad About the Boy is welcoming back some classic characters from the Bridget Jones world! Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson and James Callis are back for the fourth instalment of the beloved series, reprising their roles as Bridget's friends Miranda, Sharon, Jude and Tom respectively.
Hugh Grant will also be back as Daniel Clever, while other newcomers include Isla Fisher and Nico Parker. Joining Leo Woodall and Emma Thompson, this is turning into a seriously star-studded cast.
Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman are lovers in new A Family Affair trailer
This is a rom-com that we are definitely getting on board with! Nicole Kidman’s character Brooke falls madly in love with actor Chris (Zac Efron), but there’s only one problem, and that’s that Brooke’s daughter Zara is Chris’ long-suffering personal assistant. Comedy and chaos ensue!