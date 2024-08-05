Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 most watched Netflix series of all time - how many have you watched?
It feels like every day there is a new Netflix show to binge-watch, but every so often there is one show that rises above the ranks as the most popular on the streaming platform. So which are the ones that truly rose above all others as the most popular Netflix TV shows of all time - and how many have you watched? See the countdown below…

10 most watched Netflix series of all time - how many have you watched?

Can you guess which show has received 252 million views?

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
 It feels like every day there is a new Netflix show to binge-watch, but every so often there is one show that rises above the ranks as the most popular on the streaming platform. So which are the ones that truly rose above all others as the most popular Netflix TV shows of all time - and how many have you watched? See the countdown below…

imone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton.

Bridgerton season 2

Views: 93,800,000

Coming in at 10th place, we have Bridgerton season two, which followed the enemies-to-lovers romance of Anthony Bridgerton, a rakish gentleman determined not to fall in love because of trauma, and Kate, a strict elder sister who wants to be a single lady and find an excellent match for her sister. Of course, they fell head over heels!

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © Courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Things 3

Views: 94,800,000

It isn't famously Stranger Things' strongest season, but the third installment of this sci-fi 80s thrill ride had the whole world talking. From the arrival of Max's wayward villainous brother Billy to the world's most memorable rendition of "Neverending Story," everyone tuned in to see what the Dungeons and Dragons gang were up to this season!

Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumely in Fool Me Once© Netflix

Fool Me Once

Views: 98,200,000

Just give Harlan Coben every adaptation going! Starring Richard Armitage and Michelle Keegan, this gripping British crime thriller had tens of millions of people watching after it debuted on New Year's Day. Hangover? Miniseries of compelling murders and drama? We're not surprised it did so amazingly well.

Gabriel Basso stands by car in The Night Agent © DAN POWER/NETFLIX

The Night Agent season one

Views: 98,200,000

After such an amazing season one, you'd think season two would be on our screens sooner, right? Starring Gabriel Basso, the story follows Peter, who sits in the White House and mans the emergency phone line for undercover spies. When a tech CEO calls about the murder of her aunt and uncle, it sets off a shocking train of events - and a dark conspiracy.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Bridgerton season 3

Views: 101,800,000

In sixth place and breaking the 100 million barrier is Bridgerton season three, which completed the love story of Colin and Penelope Bridgerton. 

Starting season one as friends, season three sees Penelope get a makeover and a new attitude as she decides to put away her crush on Colin and find a suitor. Unfortunately, that is the last thing Colin wants. With season four confirmed to be following Benedict's love story, we can only imagine the highs the next season will get in viewers!

Jacob also starred as Townes in The Queen's Gambit© PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX

The Queen's Gambit

Views: 112,800,000

While we're sure Netflix would love to do a follow-up on The Queen's Gambit, this limited series had a clear end - and all the better for it. The story follows a young chess prodigy named Beth Harmon who faces adversity in her journey from playing in the basement of an orphanage to becoming the number one chess player in the world. Let's face it, we were all buying chess sets after this one!

bridgerton simon daphne

Bridgerton season one

Views: 113,300,000 

While Anthony and Colin Bridgerton did their best, nothing has beaten season one's romance between Daphne and Simon. The story that kicked off the Bridgerton universe followed Daphne, a debutante finding it impossible to find a suitor thanks to her overprotective brother. Hoping to find a way to get overzealous mamas to leave him alone, Simon agrees to fake court his best friend's sister for a mutually beneficial arrangement. Of course, romance ensues!

netflix dahmer evan peters© Photo: Netflix

Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Views: 115,600,000

If anyone needed confirmation that the world finds serial killers fascinating, they only have to look at the views of this true crime drama starring Peter Evans - which lands in third place on Netflix's top ten most-watched shows. The drama follows the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, a serial killer who murdered 17 men between 1978 and 1991.

Are you looking forward to Stranger Things season 5?

Stranger Things 4

​​​​Views: 140,700,000

The series that helped Kate Bush's single "Running Up That Hill" become a number one hit again nearly 30 years after its release, Stranger Things 4 was a wild ride from start to finish. 

With Elle and Will unsuccessfully attempting a fresh start in California, our group of friends are separated as more alien terror from the Upside Down descends on Hawkins - this time with the terrifying villain Vecna.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams© Netflix

Wednesday

Views: 252,100,000

The only show to break over 200 million viewers, the top prize goes to Wednesday, starring the fabulous Jenna Ortega. The show, based on The Addams Family, follows Wednesday as she attends school - and attempts to solve a murder that happened 25 years earlier.

