10 most watched Netflix series of all time - how many have you watched?

It feels like every day there is a new Netflix show to binge-watch, but every so often there is one show that rises above the ranks as the most popular on the streaming platform. So which are the ones that truly rose above all others as the most popular Netflix TV shows of all time - and how many have you watched? See the countdown below…
Bridgerton season 2
Views: 93,800,000
Coming in at 10th place, we have Bridgerton season two, which followed the enemies-to-lovers romance of Anthony Bridgerton, a rakish gentleman determined not to fall in love because of trauma, and Kate, a strict elder sister who wants to be a single lady and find an excellent match for her sister. Of course, they fell head over heels!
Stranger Things 3
Views: 94,800,000
It isn't famously Stranger Things' strongest season, but the third installment of this sci-fi 80s thrill ride had the whole world talking. From the arrival of Max's wayward villainous brother Billy to the world's most memorable rendition of "Neverending Story," everyone tuned in to see what the Dungeons and Dragons gang were up to this season!
Fool Me Once
Views: 98,200,000
Just give Harlan Coben every adaptation going! Starring Richard Armitage and Michelle Keegan, this gripping British crime thriller had tens of millions of people watching after it debuted on New Year's Day. Hangover? Miniseries of compelling murders and drama? We're not surprised it did so amazingly well.
The Night Agent season one
Views: 98,200,000
After such an amazing season one, you'd think season two would be on our screens sooner, right? Starring Gabriel Basso, the story follows Peter, who sits in the White House and mans the emergency phone line for undercover spies. When a tech CEO calls about the murder of her aunt and uncle, it sets off a shocking train of events - and a dark conspiracy.
Bridgerton season 3
Views: 101,800,000
In sixth place and breaking the 100 million barrier is Bridgerton season three, which completed the love story of Colin and Penelope Bridgerton.
Starting season one as friends, season three sees Penelope get a makeover and a new attitude as she decides to put away her crush on Colin and find a suitor. Unfortunately, that is the last thing Colin wants. With season four confirmed to be following Benedict's love story, we can only imagine the highs the next season will get in viewers!
The Queen's Gambit
Views: 112,800,000
While we're sure Netflix would love to do a follow-up on The Queen's Gambit, this limited series had a clear end - and all the better for it. The story follows a young chess prodigy named Beth Harmon who faces adversity in her journey from playing in the basement of an orphanage to becoming the number one chess player in the world. Let's face it, we were all buying chess sets after this one!
Bridgerton season one
Views: 113,300,000
While Anthony and Colin Bridgerton did their best, nothing has beaten season one's romance between Daphne and Simon. The story that kicked off the Bridgerton universe followed Daphne, a debutante finding it impossible to find a suitor thanks to her overprotective brother. Hoping to find a way to get overzealous mamas to leave him alone, Simon agrees to fake court his best friend's sister for a mutually beneficial arrangement. Of course, romance ensues!
Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Views: 115,600,000
If anyone needed confirmation that the world finds serial killers fascinating, they only have to look at the views of this true crime drama starring Peter Evans - which lands in third place on Netflix's top ten most-watched shows. The drama follows the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, a serial killer who murdered 17 men between 1978 and 1991.
Stranger Things 4
Views: 140,700,000
The series that helped Kate Bush's single "Running Up That Hill" become a number one hit again nearly 30 years after its release, Stranger Things 4 was a wild ride from start to finish.
With Elle and Will unsuccessfully attempting a fresh start in California, our group of friends are separated as more alien terror from the Upside Down descends on Hawkins - this time with the terrifying villain Vecna.
Wednesday
Views: 252,100,000
The only show to break over 200 million viewers, the top prize goes to Wednesday, starring the fabulous Jenna Ortega. The show, based on The Addams Family, follows Wednesday as she attends school - and attempts to solve a murder that happened 25 years earlier.