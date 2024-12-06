30 greatest TV shows of 2024: the ultimate countdown

2024 has been the most excellent year for television, with brilliant comedy, drama, reality shows, and documentaries landing on our screens. From gripping real-life tales that had the world talking to heartbreaking romances to action-packed CGI extravaganzas, here is a countdown of the best shows of the year...
30. Josh Must Win - E4
E4's compelling but admittedly morally ambiguous show definitely made for some compulsive watching.
While the series appeared to follow a group of 'classic' reality show contestants in a bid to find the most popular—the reality was that a group of reality show stars were hiding at the back of the house, pulling the strings to make sure the show's unassuming boy-next-door Josh took home the prize by highlighting his many qualities to his fellow castmates. While it didn't quite capture the genius of a similar show, Prime Video's Jury Duty, it was nevertheless a great watch.
29. Martha - Netflix
Martha Stewart's shrewd documentary detailing the rise and fall of her empire, her prison sentence, and her return to the top was a somewhat unexpected delight. We have to say, we love the TV personality now more than ever!
28. Heartstopper Season 3 - Netflix
This sugary sweet show grew up in season three as our loveable group of friends take on more serious elements of their relationships—including love, sex, long-distance romances, and more. However, the most important storyline of the show was Charlie's struggle with his mental health, and how deftly the show depicted what it was like not only for the sufferer but for their loved ones too. Powerful stuff.
27. Sugar - Apple TV+
We're giggling as we include this because Colin Farrell's neo-noir detective series was quite simply bonkers, with the world's most insane twist—but wasn't it also just a lot of fun? With a compelling storyline and a plot pivot so surprising it'll have you hitting the rewind button, we couldn't stop talking about this one!
26. Ripley - Netflix
This stylish adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley had everyone talking—and put Andrew Scott firmly on the map as a charismatic and very watchable leading man. A brilliant watch.
25. Dune: Prophecy - NOW/HBO
Dune II was one of the biggest films of the year, so it makes sense that the TV show spin-off would be a worthy silver-screen addition to the universe! The story is set thousands of years before the events of the movies and follows the origins of the Bene Gesserit as they attempt to take power in the universe.
24. Mr Bates vs the Post Office - ITV
It is not often that a TV show exacts real-life change, but this Toby Jones series about how innocent post office workers were wrongly accused of theft and fraud due to a defective IT system resulted in the withdrawal of Post Office CEO Paula Vennell's CBE, while new legislation was announced to pay £75,000 to those affected by the scandal. Incredible.
23. Bad Sisters Season 2 - Apple TV+
Perhaps not the chart-topping hit of season one, Bad Sisters season two returned with a strong storyline, great writing, and packed an emotional punch. In season two, the Garvey sisters have moved on from their many attempts at murdering their brother-in-law when the past rises up to threaten their peace once again.
22. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - NOW/AMC
Welcome back Rick Grimes! After years of waiting and hoping, Andrew Lincoln finally returned to the popular franchise with a miniseries of his very own, where his character's long-awaited reunion with Michonne was a scene for the ages. Put it in the Louvre!
21. Maxton Hall - Prime Video
This German-speaking-but-attending-boarding-school-in-England show was the totally melodramatic, juicy teen drama that has been missing from our lives! The show follows the classic tale of a poor but clever girl and a rich, misunderstood boy as they fall madly in love. Season two can't come soon enough.
20. Only Murders in the Building Season 4 - Disney+
The latest season of this hit Disney+ show received the Hollywood treatment. With Charles, Oliver, and Mabel's podcast being made into a movie, the show follows the trio as they balance meeting their new acting counterparts while dealing with the murder of Charles' close pal and body double, Sazz. So who killed Sazz, and why? Season four has all of the creative answers, as per usual!
19. The Gathering - Channel 4
A surprisingly excellent offering from Channel 4, The Gathering ties a murder mystery in with the competitive world of gymnastics, where a working-class teen and a wealthy teen struggling with addiction battle it out for a spot on the top team—all while the mystery behind a future disappearance is revealed.
18. The English Teacher - Disney+
This charming US comedy follows a gay English teacher attempting to wrap his head around his very, very Gen Z students while dealing with helicopter parents, absurd colleagues, and a will-they-won't-they romance with a new teacher at the school.
With some brilliant one-liners and excellent side characters, time flew by with this excellent little show.
17. Black Doves - Netflix
A late addition, Black Doves was an instant hit when it landed on our screens in December. Keira Knightley stars as Helen Webb, a spy who has been delivering her husband's secrets for a decade, who is determined to avenge her murdered lover—and to discover why he died.
16. Day of the Jackal - Sky
Eddie Redmayne shines in this slightly hit-and-miss spy thriller, which follows a cat-and-mouse game of a world-class assassin and the MI6 agent determined to bring him down. The show's action-packed plot had us gripped until the very end, and we can't wait for season two.
15. Colin from Accounts - BBC
This charming Australian import returns as we rejoin Ashley and Gordon as they rally to get their little dog Colin back from the clutches of his new owners. This series is just as strong as the original, and we couldn't be happier to be back with the hilarious duo.
14. House of the Dragon - NOW/HBO
Although perhaps not quite as strong as season one, House of the Dragon came back swinging, showing how the Targaryens slowly descend into civil war following the events of the season one finale.
The show and its cast are as compelling as ever, and it's probably a good sign that fans were outraged by the finale feeling like one long setup for season three—they’re certainly invested!
13. Fallout - Prime Video
Following the success of The Last of Us, gaming adaptations were on a winning streak with Fallout. The story takes place in a Vault, where our hero Lucy must venture out into the real world—a destroyed wasteland—to save her kidnapped father, meeting the iconic bounty hunter Ghoul and Brotherhood of Steel squire Maximus along the way.
12. Presumed Innocent - Apple TV+
Jake Gyllenhaal's binge-worthy thrill ride kept us guessing right until the very end. Following the Spider-Man actor as a lawyer, his life is turned upside down when his lover is brutally murdered—and he is arrested for the crime. Maintaining his innocence despite all the odds and trying to protect his family, he has to find the true culprit—or face life in prison.
11. Doctor Who - BBC
After years of okay, occasionally good, never great episodes of Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson flew in like a breath of fresh air in the new iteration of the Doctor and his travelling companion—and it was once again made great in the capable hands of Russell T Davies. While there were still a couple of duds to give the show its charm (cough, Space Babies), on the whole, it was a magnificent return to form for the time-travelling Time Lord.
10. The Traitors - BBC
Although it feels like an age since The Traitors was on our screens, season two was released back in January and was one of the biggest treats of the year—and the most fun to be had on TV! The second season of the UK version was certainly an iconic one, as we got Diane's fizzy wine murder, the mother and son secret of Ross and Diane, and the final betrayal of sweet Mollie. Roll on season three!
9. Nobody Wants This - Netflix
A firm favourite within the HELLO! office, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's rom-com about a sex podcaster and a rabbi was a total delight thanks to the couple's sizzling chemistry, solid storylines, and a whole lot of laughs. All we can say is, bring on season two!
8. Rings of Power Season Two - Prime Video
What a season! Rings of Power kicked off with a bang as it delved into the making of the rings of power at the hands of Sauron the Deceiver, whose manipulation of Celebrimbor was simply heartbreaking to watch, while Galadriel and Elrond do their utmost to stop Sauron before it is too late.
7. Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light - BBC
Has storytelling ever been quite so exquisite as it is in the return of this Hilary Mantel adaptation? Season two, which took ten years to make following the original, sees Thomas Cromwell's downfall as he begins to take missteps around his extremely changeable master, King Henry VIII.
6. Rivals - Disney+
Another beloved show with Team HELLO!, Rivals landed on our screens in an explosion of '80s tunes and boinking! The series follows rival TV production companies—with ruthless businessman Tony on one side, and former show jumper and TV presenter Rupert and Declan on the other. And as we know, all’s fair in love and war…
5. The Penguin - NOW/HBO
Perhaps one of the best superhero spin-off shows, Colin Farrell shines as Batman's adversary, the Penguin—although you can barely see him under all of the prosthetics! The show, which follows Oz as he manipulates his way to Gotham's kingpin, also has an incredible performance from Cristin Milioti, who plays Sofia Falcone.
4. Shōgun - Disney+
The winner of basically everything at the Emmy Awards, Shōgun holds the record for most Emmys by a drama series in a single year—and for good reason. The period drama is set in 17th-century Japan in the midst of a civil war, as European sailors reach its shores for the first time.
3. One Day - Netflix
The show that none of us could stop talking about—and an adaptation that did David Nicholls' novel justice at long last (sorry Anne Hathaway). Netflix's One Day was a gorgeous show following Dex and Emma as they go through life and loves—and it’s definitely one that won't be forgotten in a hurry.
2. Slow Horses - Apple TV+
Give us new episodes of Slow Horses every week for the rest of our lives, and we'll be happy. Season four came and went far too soon, and was one of the show's best yet as it followed River Cartwright as he investigated who tried to kill his grandfather, a famous retired spy. Give it all of the awards!
1. Baby Reindeer - Netflix
Richard Gadd became an instant household name after his autobiographical drama exploded onto the scene on Netflix back in April. The show, which follows a struggling comedian being pursued by a relentless stalker, became a smash hit, winning six Emmy Awards.
Despite the show having its fair share of controversy—most notably from online sleuths discovering the real identity of the stalker 'Martha', and the woman’s subsequent lawsuit against Netflix—we'd be remiss to leave this one out of its rightful top spot.