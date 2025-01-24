Death in Paradise teases shocking revelation for DI Wilson in new series 14 trailer

Death in Paradise has dropped a brand-new, drama-filled trailer for its upcoming 14th season, which arrives on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 31 January.

In the new clip, DI Mervin Wilson is faced with an elaborate murder investigation before making a shocking claim about his mother's death.

"My mother, I don't think her death was accident," he says in a phone call. Watch the dramatic trailer below.

WATCH: Death in Paradise drops drama-filled trailer for series 14

So, what can fans expect from the new series?

After his recently cracked case of 'who shot the Santas', along with the revelation that his estranged mother has passed away, DI Mervin is ready to leave Saint Marie and return to the UK. But when a case close to the hearts of his colleagues arises, is he tempted to stay?

© BBC The series returns at the end of January

Meanwhile, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) "must deal with momentous news from the Chief Commissioner in Jamaica that rocks the police department to its very core," reads the synopsis. "As an unexpected foe attempts to enforce the unfathomable, Catherine (Elizabeth Bourgine), in her role as Mayor, acts as the last line of defence in a battle to save the team as we know it.

© BBC The trailer teases a shocking revelation dor DI Mervin

"In an unexpected twist, Naomi (Shantol Jackson) finds herself at an emotional crossroads when an old flame from St Barnabas makes a surprising appearance on the island, while Darlene (Ginny Holder) becomes a mentor when a new officer joins the ranks, but is left questioning whether she’s the right person for the job. And with the opportunity to learn more about his mother’s life, Mervin begins to discover things may not be all that they seem in Saint Marie. As everything he thought he knew unravels, will his life ever be the same again?"

Viewers can look forward to a host of amazing guest stars, including returning favourite Tobi Bakare as Sergeant JP Hooper, alongside Michelle Greenidge (Kaos), Joy Richardson (Dreamland), Stephen Odubola (Boiling Point), Anthony J. Abraham (The Acolyte), Simon Lennon (Our Girl), Bhavna Limbachia (Brassic), Adam James (The Day of The Jackal), David Avery (Gangs of London), Sofia Oxenham (A Very Royal Scandal), Patricia Allison (Sex Education), Imogen King (Love Rat) and David Mumeni (Bridgerton).

© BBC Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson

Rounding out the impressive guest cast are: Madeline Appiah (In The Long Run), Siobhan Redmond (Two Doors Down), Chantelle Alle (Hijack), Rita Bernard-Shaw (The Power), Bobby Gordon (Three Little Birds), Tony Marshall (Casualty), Charlotte Spencer (The Gold), Tala Gouveia (McDonald & Dodds), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Holby City), Gerard Horan (Detectorists), Judith Jacob (The Five), Lily Nichol (Renegade Nell) and Lyndsey Marshal (Inside Man).

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One on 31 January at 9pm.