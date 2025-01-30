Colin Firth's cheeky message to Hugh Grant after Bridget Jones premiere absence revealed

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy's London premiere was certainly a star-studded event on Wednesday night as pretty much all of the stars who have ever appeared in the franchise took to the red carpet for Bridget's final outing - but there was one huge absence from the talented cast.

Colin Firth was sadly unable to make the premiere, and although no reason was given for his absence, the Oscar-winning actor is currently working on three projects at the moment, including the TV show Young Sherlock, Kingsman: The Blue Blood, and reportedly an upcoming Steven Spielberg movie.

WATCH: Bridget Jones 4: Mad About The Boy trailer

However, the film's producer Eric Fellner gave a speech ahead of the lavish screening, including HELLO!, and revealed that Colin had passed on a cheeky message to Hugh Grant, who attended the glitzy event alongside his wife Anna Eberstein.

He said: "Colin said to say that he'd meet Hugh by the bins outside," leading to an outburst of laughter from the audience. The Lockerbie actor is alluding to the famous fight scenes in Bridget Jones and the sequel, The Edge of Reason, which saw Hugh and Colin have two very awkward brawls.

© FilmMagic Hugh Grant attends the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

Speaking about the fights in Vanity Fair, Hugh explained: "The big fight was to stop stuntmen from getting involved. They always want to choreograph the whole thing… and I just thought, 'In action films, cowboy films, that's great,' but this is middle class Englishmen, and they don't fight like that. I've seen them fight and it's [expletive].

"So we managed to ban the stuntman. The last thing he contributed was the dustbin lid and after that it was just me and Colin messing about. Colin is very weak, he's virtually a piece of shellfish, so that wasn't really a problem. We were kind to each other."

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Renee Zellweger at the premiere

Hugh was all smiles at the premiere, where he reunited with his friend and co-star Renee Zellweger, who looked stunning in a flowing pink gown, alongside Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who play Bridget's new love interests in the fourth installment.

© Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Unive Mr. Walliker (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The fourth and final movie in the franchise is based on Helen Fielding's novel Mad about the Boy, and follows Bridget as a now-single mother of two following the death of her husband, Mark Darcy as she attempts to take on the dating world.

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy is in cinemas from 14 February