Meet Death In Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine's famous husband

Death In Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine is known and loved for playing Catherine Bordey in BBC One's popular crime drama, but she began her career with a starring role in the French TV series, Nestor Burma. Premiering in 1982, the project also introduced the actress to her future husband – director and actor Jean Luc Miesch.

After reportedly meeting on set, the couple eventually married and welcomed their son, Jules, who is also an actor with roles in the French TV shows Clem and Capitaine Marleau. Keep reading for all the details on Élizabeth's husband and their family life in France…

Élizabeth's famous husband Jean Luc Miesch

Jean Luc Miesch has directed a number of French films, including Madame G (1976), Nestor Burma, détective de choc (1982) and Streamfield, les carnets noirs (2010). He has also acted in various projects, namely The Bit Between the Teeth (1979), Subway (1985) and Dead Tired (1992).

© Photo: Getty Images Jean Luc Miesch is a French director and actor

While Jean Luc is extremely private, he has attended a number of public events alongside his wife. Back in May 2008, the couple were spotted at the Roland Garros Tournament in Paris, and a month later they were all smiles at the Open de France Alstom golf tournament.

Élizabeth's son Jules Miesch

Élizabeth and Jean Luc are proud parents to their adult son, Jules Miesch. Having inherited his parent's love of film and TV, the young actor has already won roles in French TV shows, as well as short films.

© Laurent Viteur Élizabeth pictured with her son Jules

Jules even landed a role in Death in Paradise last year, appearing in episode eight of series 13. Élizabeth previously told HELLO! that his son has visited the island on various occasions and knows it "very well". Recalling her son's trip to Guadeloupe for series 13, the actress said: "He was there until the end of shooting and was invited to the party!"

© Pascal Le Segretain Jules has visited his mum on-set several times

"He knew the cast, because he came very often and knows Don [Warrington] very well," she continued. "He was taking care of the guest cast on his episode and it took them around Guadalupe. He said those three weeks were wonderful."