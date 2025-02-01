Exclusive: Chicago PD bosses hint at Voight's 'takedown' of Reid after crossover

Chicago PD season 12 has seen the Intelligence Unit continue to get to know Deputy Chief Reid although the trust has been slow to build.

Now, showrunner Gwen Sigan has told HELLO! that the rest of season 12 will tell the story of what exactly Reid wants from Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team.

"A lot of the rest of the season will see the fallout from all of these things [that happened before] culminating together," said Gwen, "and certainly a big part of that is Reid and learning more about what he wants with our unit and what he hopes that he's going to get out of Voight specifically."

Teaser trailer for Chicago PD season 12 episode 12

"Then, how is Voight going to deal with that? We see this sort of adversary that Reid becomes and it's different for Voight," Gwen continued, hinting that Reid may not be as trustworthy as he has claimed.

Reid and Voight's 'slow burn'

"The way that Reid moves and the fact that he is someone that's very hard to read – and he doesn't tell you what he's thinking and what he's planning – makes it difficult for Voight to navigate and makes it a slow burn and a long form takedown," she said.

© Lori Allen/NBC Shawn Hatosy as Deputy Chief Reid, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in Chicago PD

Southland and Animal Kingdom alum Shawn Hatosy was cast in PD for the recurring role as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, and Gwen previously revealed that Reid and Voight have similar "philosophies".

"I think he sees a lot of himself in Voight and identifies quite a bit with Voight and Voight’s philosophy as a police officer, and they have a really interesting relationship that will evolve as the season goes on,” Gwen told TV Insider.

One Chicago crossover injuries

© Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Kim Burgess (L) meets Deputy Chief Reid in Chicago PD

The One Chicago crossover saw Desk Sgt Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) "die multiple times" after she was badly injured when she was shot three times by masked assailants.She made it through, although will face months of recovery and rehabilitation.

Police Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) was also injured as he was trapped below ground following an explosion, although he brushed off the head wound as they were located and helped to escape.

© Peter Gordon/NBC Amy Morton as Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt in Chicago PD

Ruzek's fiance Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) was seen emotionally shutting down during the hunt for them, and Gwen also promised that the events of the crossover will impact the pair dramatically.

"To see the juxtaposition of their joy and progression and the harsher realities of life, it does eventually have to be dealt with and that piece of it will definitely be continuing for us," she said.

Burgess and Ruzek wedding

© Lori Allen/NBC Burgess and Ruzek will get married, says PD showrunner

But we can expect a happy ending, as she insisted that we will get to see the pair make their vows.

"I keep saying, 'They're getting married!'," she said, adding: "Yes, I do think by the end of the season we will get to see some happiness and see them take that step."