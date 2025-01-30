Exclusive: Chicago PD bosses confirm major Burgess and Ruzek news that will delight fans after crossover

Chicago PD fans will finally get to "see some happiness" for Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek by the end of this season, show bosses have confirmed, and yes, that inludes a wedding.

After years of uncertainty for the pair, they finally became engaged, and now executive producer Gwen Sigan has told HELLO! that we will see them get married.

"I keep saying, 'They're getting married!'," she said, adding: "Yes, I do think by the end of the season we will get to see some happiness and see them take that step."

© Lori Allen/NBC Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in Chicago PD

That moment may take some time to get to, however as the events of the One Chicago crossover will impact the pair dramatically, with Gwen sharing that although they have "all of these amazing things going on in their life," there are also stressors.

"To see the juxtaposition of their joy and progression and the harsher realities of life, it does eventually have to be dealt with and that piece of it will definitely be continuing for us," she said.

Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) was trapped underground during the crossover when the tunnel collapsed; he was with Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and victims on the L train, but communication was spotty and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) was seen closing off emotionally as she focused on the case and not Ruzek.

"For Burgess and Ruzek and this crossover, there's quite a lot they have to do, there is a lot on their shoulders throughout these three hours," Gwen said.

"And certainly, what you'll see in the rest of our season, is that they reach a breaking point."

© Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Adam and Kim Burgess will reach a 'breaking point'

This season has also seen Burgess take her Detective test while Ruzek's father unexpectedly returned from Florida, only to share that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and would be entering a care facility.

Elsewhere, Gwen promises that viewers will "see the sort of fallout from all of these things culminating together," including the reveal of what exactly Deputy Chief Reid wants from Voight and the intelligence unit.

© Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Shawn Hatosy as Deputy Chief Reid in Chicago PD

"A big part of that is Reid and learning more about what he wants with our unit and what he hopes that he's going to get out of Voight specifically, and then, how is Voight going to deal with that? We see this sort of adversary that Reid becomes and it's different for Voight," said Gwen.

"The way that Reid moves and the fact that he is someone that's very hard to read and he doesn't tell you what he's thinking and what he's planning makes it difficult for Voight to navigate and makes it a slow burn and a long form takedown."

First look at One Chicago crossover

The crossover also saw the PD team almost lose one of their own, as Desk Sgt Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) was shot in the back while chasing two suspects early on in the crossover. She "died" several times but was saved by Doctors Ripley and Lenox after they used an experimental procedure.



© Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Chicago PD will show the aftermath of the crossover

"Once we started getting into trying to figure out the emotional stakes [of the crossover] and asking, 'How do we ramp up the tension and the emotions and stakes throughout the entire three hours?', it started to be clear that we have so many interesting relationships on all three shows, and [we needed] to really dig into those relationships," said Gwen.

Trudy's husband is Lieutenant Randall 'Mouch' McHolland (Christian Stolte), from Chicago Fire, and he was by her side as she battled to stay alive.