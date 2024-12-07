Taylor Kinney, Marina Squerciati share details of 'epic' new One Chicago crossover

One Chicago fans, the crossover we've been waiting for since 2019 is finally coming. NBC has confirmed that the three-part crossover will air on January 29 and will track the ripple effects on the Intelligence Unit, Firehouse 51, and Gaffney after a gas explosion in a high-rise leaves hundreds of civilians in danger.

"When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own," reads the NBC synopsis.

© Marina Squerciati Marina, Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg and Dermot Mulroney filming the 2025 crossover

Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati teased the crossover, sharing a selfie she took with Chicago Med actor's Luke Mtchell, Sarah Ramos, and Jessie Schamer, writing: "The secret's out...we are filming an EPIC crossover #onechicago!"

A second picture included Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg and Dermot Mulroney posing with Marina.

© Marina Squerciati Marina poses with Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos and Jesse Schamer

"Putting together what is essentially a three-hour action movie is an incredibly ambitious task requiring complete coordination across our writers, casts, crews and producers, along with help from the city of Chicago," Anastasia Puglisi, Wolf Entertainment Executive Vice President and co-executive producer of the One Chicago series said in a statement.

"We’re thrilled to have the best talent in every department to meet this challenge."

Watch as the One Chicago cast reveal 2024 crossover

The three-hour crossover will air on Wednesday, January 29 – however unlike the normal One Chicago Wednesday line-ups, the evening will begin with an episode of Fire at 8/7c then followed by Med and PD.

The last three-way crossover took place in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced TV productions to limit what they could do and when, and it told the story of a flesh-eating bacteria that spread throughout Chicago and forced CDC to become involved.

In 2020 Chicago Fire and Chicago PD enjoyed a smaller crossover; a series of teen opioid overdoses sees Fire's Severide partner with PD's Sean Roman, but begins to suspect there's more to the story than his old friend is telling him.