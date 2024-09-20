Meet the new cast members of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med

However, there are a slew of new names who will bring brand new character that Chi-hards are sure to fall in love with, so let's take a look at who we can expect…
Chicago Fire:
Jake Lockett, as Firefighter Sam Carver, has been upped to a series regular for season 13.
He first joined the show in season 11, where it was revealed he was in the Academy with Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and that she did not think he was "51 material".
Still, he proved her wrong, and eventually opened up about his past, after finding himself in jail, revealing he had an emotionally-abusive relationship with his brother.
In season 12 he became romantically involved with paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) but by the end of the season his temper appeared again as he was involved in an altercation with an abusive father while on a call.
He then decided to take a furlough after he confessed his love to Violet and she turned him down.
Romcom king Dermot Mulroney will make his debut in Chicago Fire in the season 13 premiere.
He will play the new Battalion Chief, Dom Pascal after 51 said goodbye to their beloved Battalion Chief Wallace Boden.
Very few details are known about the kind of man Dom is, but it is thought he returns to Chicago after a decade in Miami, and has a leadership style very different to Boden.
His estranged wife Monica will also be a recurring character.
KaDee Strickland has been brought in as a recurring role as Monica Pascal, the new Chief's estranged wife.
KaDee is married to Roswell actor Jason Behr.
Jocelyn Hudon joined the series in season 12 as Lyla Novak, a recurring paramedic who loves to float around the different firehouses.
However, she bonds with Violet and in season 12 reluctantly accepts a full-time role on Ambulance 61.
"I think he sees a lot of himself in Voight [Sgt. Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe] and identifies quite a bit with Voight and Voight’s philosophy as a police officer, and they have a really interesting relationship that will evolve as the season goes on,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Insider.
Chicago Med:
Darren Barnet will star as Dr. John Frost, a pediatric resident and emergency doctor who is charming and loves children, and "deeply believes that even a young child should understand what is going on with his body and be involved in those decisions".
But he is also harboring his own secrets that will, inevitably, make their way to the ED.
Parenthood and The Bear star Sarah Ramos was announced a new series regular in August as Dr. Caitlin Lenox.
Dr Lenox is an ED Attending, who Med's new showrunner Allen MacDonald described as someone who is interested in being efficient" rather than making friends.
Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film