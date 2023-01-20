The Apprentice fans in uproar after Lord Sugar's latest firing Fans are not happy with Lord Sugar's decision

Following last night's episode of The Apprentice, fans of the hit BBC show have taken to Twitter to voice their outrage at the latest firing. In a moment filled with suspense, Lord Alan Sugar announced that entrepreneur Gregory Ebbs would be the third contestant to leave the high-stakes competition.

The business mogul's decision followed a new challenge in which the teams were tasked with creating a preschool cartoon aimed at two-to-four-year-olds, which they later pitched to industry experts. "In business, you need to adapt," said Lord Sugar. "So, it is with regret, Gregory, you're fired."

Shortly after the episode debuted on BBC One, the hashtag 'Justice for Gregory,' began circulating on Twitter.

"Gregory was robbed in the apprentice!! Self-appraisal and knowing your strengths and weaknesses are important. When you listen to people who think they are good at everything you get disasters like that cartoon #theapprentice #justiceforgregory," wrote one.

"Lord Sugar has sacked the wrong candidate two weeks in a row. Gregory has been robbed. #apprentice #justiceforgregory," added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "#apprentice if Gregory didn't contribute to the failure, how can he be sacked? He might not have done much, so how's it his fault?"

Fans have argued that the decision was wrong and unfair on Twitter

Gregory has since spoken to Metro about his exit, telling the publication: "At the end of the day, I stuck with what I believed and I believe that there's no point in saying stuff if you don't have the authority to make that judgement."

He continued: "I put my faith in individuals who I thought were more knowledgeable than me in this task. So the arguments of the lack of contribution… I get where Lord Sugar's come from and I very much respect that decision. I understand he's looking for someone who is going to be his next business partner."

