Sweet Magnolias star Justin Bruening has a famous wife

Justin Bruening landed his first on-screen role in 2003. Cast as Jamie Martin in the long-running soap opera, All My Children, the actor experienced many personal and professional milestones on set, which is where he proposed to Alexa Havins.

© Getty Justin Bruening is married to actress Alexa Havins

A series regular for four years, Alexa met Justin while playing his character's love interest, Babe Carey. Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, Justin told Dishing With Digest that they "met on set, and for some reason, which they don't typically do, they had the camera rolling."

Noting that it was awkward at first, he said: "I'm just a giant dork. My voice is, like, up in my head… 'cause I was so nervous [...] We were both goofy and not paying attention to anything that's happening around us."

© Getty The duo met on the set of All My Children

After crushing on Alexa for a while, Justin eventually got the courage to ask her to an event outside of work, and after going on their first date, the duo hit it off. Having co-starred in All My Children, the actor decided to surprise Alexa with a proposal on the same day that they shot a scene where Jamie proposes to Babe.

"We spend so much time there, and it's like our second family," Alexa told Soap Opera Digest. "When he asked me, it was so nice; he put the ring on my finger and I was giggling, screaming, and I turned and our cast and crew was coming out of the woodwork because they had the live feed coming [through the studio] — the producers and hair and makeup came down and they had a cake and champagne and it was a really, really nice moment."

On June 5, 2005, Alexa and Justin tied the knot. After saying 'I do', the couple decided to grow their family. Speaking with TV Insider in November 2024, Alexa said: "We have four [kids]," and hailed Justin as an "an amazing dad and husband".

© Getty Justin and Alexa have four kids

The pair, who have both moved on from All My Children, continue to juggle their busy careers with their family lives. In recent years, Alexa has joined her husband in an episode of Sweet Magnolias, and she's currently playing Lulu Spencer in General Hospital.

As for Justin, the 45-year-old has appeared in Good Behavior (2016-17), and since 2020, he's been playing Cal Maddox in Sweet Magnolias. Well-accustomed to walking the red carpet, Justin and Alexa have been photographed together at the LA screening of Once Upon A Christmas Miracle, and the 2011 Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.