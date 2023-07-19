Inside JoAnna Garcia Swisher's idyllic lakeside home in Georgia

JoAnna Garcia Swisher discovered her idyllic lakeside home after landing the role of Maddie Townsend in Sweet Magnolias. Speaking to Southern Living in November 2022, the actress revealed that the show had originally brought her to Georgia, or more specifically to the city of Covington, which prompted her to give lakeside living a try.

"I was commuting in and out of work, no problem; my husband made a million friends; and my daughters were the happiest they've ever been," she said. "I thought, 'How could I ever deny my family this?'"

After renting a house in the area for one month, JoAnna and her husband, former baseball star Nick Swisher, decided to make it official. "I started to dabble in the real estate market as I tend to do and found this beautiful home owned by these incredible builders, who are now like family to us, in our community," JoAnna explained. "They were looking [to move], and everything worked out perfectly."

Based along Lake Oconee, JoAnna resides with her husband Nick, and daughters Emerson and Sailor. The Sweet Magnolias is also a lover of animals and has five rescue pets – pups Romeo, Cooper, Elsa and Lucky, as well as a cat named Prince Rainbow Sparkle.

As it turns out, JoAnna had previously taken interior design classes at the University of Florida, which has no doubt inspired her contemporary yet classic approach to home decor.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher's living room

Back in May, the actress shared a snap from her light-filled lounge on Instagram. Comprised of soft neutrals, the mom-of-two customised the space with a pale mink sofa and statement checked curtains in beige. Introducing a pop of color into the calm space, JoAnna's standout accessories included a mustard yellow knitted throw, and gold accent door handles.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher's kitchen

As for her open-plan kitchen, JoAnna has plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. At the centre of the room, the actress has an oversized island with a high-top dining table attached. Overhead, the kitchen boasts geometric light fixtures which pair well with the gun-metal grey cupboards.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher's bedroom

JoAnna and Nick's bedroom is understated and cosy. Complete with a huge bed, the Sweet Magnolias star's bed is dressed with crisp white sheets and a gray knitted throw.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher's porch

JoAnna's lakeside home has a wide back porch that's perfect for outdoor entertaining. Clearly, the 43-year-old makes the most of it with her family, they've even added a stainless steel fire pit for those chillier days.

© Instagram JoAnna and Nick have added a fire pit to their back porch by the lake

JoAnna Garcia Swisher's hallway

JoAnna's all-white hallway is flooded with light. The definition of minimalist, the only accessory on show is the cream mandala-printed runner which rests along the sand-colored wood flooring.