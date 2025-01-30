6 must-watch Netflix shows and films coming in 2025: from Cillian Murphy-starring drama to Agatha Christie series

If you thought 2024 was a big year for hit Netflix releases – ahem, Baby Reindeer and Emilia Pérez – strap yourselves in because the streaming giant has some incredible new shows and films coming to our screens in 2025.
I was lucky enough to get a sneak peek at some of the upcoming releases at Next on Netflix – an event showcasing the streaming giant's 2025 slate – and these are the films and series that I'm most excited about.
Frankenstein
Horror fans, listen up! Guillermo del Toro's take on Mary Shelley's beloved gothic novel looks seriously scary. The Oscar-winning director is a Frankenstein superfan and has been working on the film for over two decades.
In a pre-recorded video message filmed in his LA home, Bleak House, which is a shrine to all things spooky, he told us: "This film has been on my mind since I was a child — for fifty years. And I've been trying to make it for 20-25 years. In fact, some people may even think I am a little bit obsessed with Frankenstein.
"And they probably would be right. You see, over the decades, the character has fused with my soul in a way that it has become an autobiography. It doesn't get more personal than this. I hope you enjoy this small look at Frankenstein."
The audience at Next on Netflix was treated to a sneak preview of the film – and trust me, this one is definitely worth marking your calendars for. Jacob Elordi looks completely unrecognisable as the titular monster, while Oscar Isaac's turn as his egotistical creator is certainly worth tuning in for.
Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz also star in the film, which comes to Netflix in November 2025.
The Seven Dials Mystery
Calling all Agatha Christie fans, there's a cracking new adaptation on the way. EE BAFTA Rising Star winner Mia McKenna-Bruce stars in The Seven Dials Mystery as fizzingly inquisitive sleuth, Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent.
Penned by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, the 1925-set series takes place in a lavish English country house, where a practical joke appears to have gone murderously wrong. It's up to Bundle to unravel the chilling plot that will change her life, cracking the mystery wide open.
Helena Bonham Carter (One Life, Nolly) also stars in the series as Lady Caterham, alongside Martin Freeman (The Responder, Black Panther) as Battle, Edward Bluemel (My Lady Jane, Killing Eve) and Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte).
The Seven Dials Mystery is coming in 2025.
The Thursday Murder Club
Christopher Columbus is directing this hotly-anticipated adaptation of Richard Osman's international bestselling novel, The Thursday Murder Club, which follows four retirees Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) - who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. But when an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they attempt to solve the whodunit.
If you're not sold on the plot, the impressive cast is worth tuning in for alone, with the likes of Celia Imrie, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Jonathan Pryce and David Tennant starring alongside the four leads. Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Richard E Grant, Geoff Bell, Ingrid Oliver and Paul Freeman round out the stellar line-up.
The Thursday Murder Club is coming in 2025
You may also like
RIP
Oscar-winning duo Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have teamed up for a gripping new crime thriller – and if the sneak peek is anything to go by, viewers are in for a wild ride.
Written and directed by Joe Carnahan (Narc, The Grey) and inspired by true events, the movie follows a team of Miami cops who stumble upon millions of dollars stashed in a derelict house. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, trust among the team begins to fray and everything is called into question – including who they can rely on.
Speaking about the movie in a live-stream from Next on Netflix in LA, Ben explained the inspiration behind the film. "A rip is when cops keep whatever money they find at a crime scene, and this movie takes a look at the things people will do for money," said the actor.
"When I talked to Joe Carnahan, who directed it, he said this is going to be like Heat meets Narc meets Training Day. So I said, 'Kinda like The Town.'
"But he really outdid himself and it's really spectacular," continued the star, adding that director Joe wanted to make the film a genre classic, like Seven or The French Connection, and a "really fun, engaging ride that keeps you guessing".
"It's a compelling, complicated human drama that also hues to these elements of cinema that people have loved forever," he added.
RIP is coming in 2025.
Steve
Have plenty of tissues at the ready for this one. Cillian Murphy plays headteacher Steve in this reimagining of Max Porter's novel Shy, about a troubled and traumatised 16-year-old boy.
The upcoming film takes place over a pivotal 24 hours and follows Steve, who heads up a last-chance reform school, as he struggles to keep his students in line whilst also grappling with his spiralling mental health. Jay Lycurgo stars as Shy.
Steve is coming in 2025.
Too Much
Netflix set the bar high for rom-com shows after the success of Nobody Wants This, which is returning with a second season in 2025 – and it looks like they've got another corker up their sleeve.
Starring Megan Stalter of Hacks fame, Lena Dunham's Too Much follows New Yorker Jessica, a workaholic in her mid-thirties who is reeling from a tough breakup when she decides to take a job in London, where she plans to "live a life of solitude like a Brontë sister".
But when she meets walking red flag Felix, played by The White Lotus star Will Sharpe, she finds their unusual connection is impossible to ignore and "creates more problems than it solves". The synopsis asks: "Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?"
Lena, who co-created the show with her husband, British musician Luis Felber, said it was her own experience of falling in love with a Brit that inspired the show.
"So I co-created the show with my husband, Luis Felber, who's a large part of why I stayed in this country, besides, you know, crumpets and rain," she told the audience at Next on Netflix. "Some of my own experiences did kick start the concept for the show."
On why Megan was perfect for the lead role, Lena said: "I'm always looking for actors who can truly make the character their own. I'm sure many of you have fallen in love with Megan Stalter from her work as Kayla on Hacks, the not very competent, but utterly delightful assistant.
"What I love about her is she is truly an old-fashioned physical comedian in the vein of, Carol Burnett or Elaine May, but she has something really modern and also really sweet about her, and she can move between intense comedy and heavy drama with ease," she continued, adding that Megan was the "perfect foil to feel how Americans contrast against the people of this nation". "It didn't take very long for me to realize that while you technically speak the same language, there are some vast differences that I am still coming to understand," she added.
Too Much is coming in 2025.
What else is coming in 2025?
Netflix has plenty of other exciting new releases coming in 2025 – there really are too many to name.
Fans can also look forward to Gareth Evans's action thriller, Havoc, starring Tom Hardy, as well as the one-shot crime drama Adolescence, featuring an impressive cast led by Stephen Graham.
Meanwhile, Jason Bateman and Jude Law play brothers in the New York set limited drama series Black Rabbit, while Kate Hudson stars in the new comedy series Running Point from executive producer Mindy Kaling.
Of course, there are tonnes of returning favourites such as Squid Game, Stranger Things, Black Mirror, The Witcher, Cobra Kai and You to get excited about, too.