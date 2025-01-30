6 must-watch Netflix shows and films coming in 2025: from Cillian Murphy-starring drama to Agatha Christie series

Netflix set the bar high for rom-com shows after the success of Nobody Wants This, which is returning with a second season in 2025 – and it looks like they've got another corker up their sleeve.

Starring Megan Stalter of Hacks fame, Lena Dunham's Too Much follows New Yorker Jessica, a workaholic in her mid-thirties who is reeling from a tough breakup when she decides to take a job in London, where she plans to "live a life of solitude like a Brontë sister".

But when she meets walking red flag Felix, played by The White Lotus star Will Sharpe, she finds their unusual connection is impossible to ignore and "creates more problems than it solves". The synopsis asks: "Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?"

Lena, who co-created the show with her husband, British musician Luis Felber, said it was her own experience of falling in love with a Brit that inspired the show.

"So I co-created the show with my husband, Luis Felber, who's a large part of why I stayed in this country, besides, you know, crumpets and rain," she told the audience at Next on Netflix. "Some of my own experiences did kick start the concept for the show."

On why Megan was perfect for the lead role, Lena said: "I'm always looking for actors who can truly make the character their own. I'm sure many of you have fallen in love with Megan Stalter from her work as Kayla on Hacks, the not very competent, but utterly delightful assistant.

"What I love about her is she is truly an old-fashioned physical comedian in the vein of, Carol Burnett or Elaine May, but she has something really modern and also really sweet about her, and she can move between intense comedy and heavy drama with ease," she continued, adding that Megan was the "perfect foil to feel how Americans contrast against the people of this nation". "It didn't take very long for me to realize that while you technically speak the same language, there are some vast differences that I am still coming to understand," she added.

Too Much is coming in 2025.