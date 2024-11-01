Inside Rufus Sewell's home life with famous wife Vivian Benitez

Rufus Sewell reprises his role as ambassador Hal Wyler in the second season of Netflix's hit political thriller, The Diplomat, which arrived on our screens this week. The 57-year-old actor stars opposite Keri Russell, who leads the cast as Kate Wyler, a US ambassador to the UK juggling her turbulent marriage with her demanding, high-stakes job.

While Rufus is a familiar face thanks to his roles in The Holiday, Victoria and The Father, how much do you know about his life off-screen? Find out all about his famous actress wife below…

WATCH: Rufus Sewell stars in The Diplomat

Rufus Sewell's actress wife

Rufus is married to actress Vivian Benitez, 27, who has appeared in the drama series Criminal Minds and the 2017 thriller film, Southern Fury.

The pair announced their engagement in December last year and tied the knot a few months later on 17 July in a stunning countryside wedding held at Manorbier Castle in Wales.

Vivian described their nuptials as "the perfect day" in a post on Instagram, sharing a carousel of gorgeous snaps from the wedding. "7.17.24 an absolutely perfect day," the actress began.

"I let my hair air dry and put on some makeup from a palette I used in middle school (we all still have them) slipped into a dress I bought at the Century City Mall and got hitched in a Welsh castle to the best person I've ever met.

"My mama walked me down the aisle, my abuelo and I danced to 'My Way' by Sinatra for the first dance. Everyone I love was in the same room."

She also paid tribute to her father, who sadly died just days before her wedding. "Hope my dad was swirling around there somewhere," Vivian wrote.

© Stefanie Keenan Rufus Sewell and Vivian Benitez have been married since July

In November last year, Vivian told her social media followers that her father had been diagnosed with a brain tumour after suffering "multiple seizures, a stroke, a heart attack, a burst bowel". He sadly died on July 12, just five days before his daughter tied the knot. Vivien wrote on Instagram at the time: "It feels like my world has turned grey and the joy has been stolen. I loved him so much, and will miss him forever."

Rufus and Vivan's home life

It's safe to say Rufus and Vivian live a jet-setting lifestyle, with the pair recently pictured in New York for the premiere of The Diplomat season two, while Vivian's Instagram page is filled with photos from recent trips to Hawaii and Rome.

While it's not known exactly where the couple call home, last year Vivian shared photos of her incredible lakeside cabin in California, featuring an autumnal colour palette and Scandi-style furniture. Celebrating her efforts in the caption, she penned: "Did all this with my own two [hand emoji]. And my dads [hand emjoi] and my best friends [hand emoji] and my mans [hand emoji]."

© @vivv/Instagram Vivian's stunning lakeside cabin in California

In September, Vivian introduced her adorable rescue puppy Blue, a Great Pyrenees mix. The actress welcomed the new arrival following the loss of her beloved dog Memphis, who suddenly passed away earlier that month.

Sharing a sweet snap of her new puppy on Instagram, Vivan penned: "Meet blue. She's a 10-week-old great pyrenees mix we rescued from Bakersfield (where if you don't know, has a major puppy crisis right now and is home to the highest kill shelters).

© @vivv/Instagram Vivian's beloved dog Memphis suddenly died in September

"Losing Memphis was one of the hardest things I have ever had to go through. The silence in the house was like nothing I have ever experienced," continued the actress, adding that while Memphis can never be replaced, she needed to "hear the paws on the wood floors again"

© @vivv/Instagram Vivian's introduced her adorable new puppy, Blue, to her Instagram followers

"She's the best and Memphis would have loved her. So would my dad. Clear blue skies ahead," she added.

Rufus' previous two marriages

Vivian is Rufus' third wife, with the actor having tied the knot for the first time in 1999 with Australian fashion journalist, Yasmin Abdallah.

© Peter Brooker/Shutterstock Rufus and ex-wife Amy in 2005

The pair divorced in 2000 and Rufus later wed producer Amy Gardner in 2004. The couple, who welcomed a son called William in 2002, split in 2006. Rufus is also a father to a daughter with ex-girlfriend Ami Komai.