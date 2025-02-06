Savannah Guthrie's 'frosty' moment with Today co-host leads to 'guilty' confession

Savannah Guthrie opened Today on Thursday alongside Craig Melvin from the comfort of Studio 1A, but it wasn't long before she was squirming in her seat.

The hosts were at the helm of the NBC show as they read the headlines before turning to a colleague who was in a far less cozy environment.

Savannah and Craig winced as they introduced Dylan Dreyer who was braving the freezing cold weather on the plaza in New York.

She was wrapped up against the wintery front which was sweeping across the midwest and east coast of America.

Dylan confirmed: "It's worse than it looks," before detailing the nasty weather report.

© NBC Savannah and Craig were cozy in the studio

Savannah couldn't help but admit she felt "guilt" over Dylan being outside and urged her to come in for a cup of hot chocolate.

Dylan is no stranger to putting herself in extreme weather conditions in her role as a meteorologist.

She previously said: "I'm 100 percent committed to my job and I love it," and she adores traveling around the globe for exciting, and sometimes dangerous, assignments.

© GC Images Dylan was out in the cold

But one thing she isn't a fan of is leaving her family, including her husband, Brian Fichera, and their three boys, Rusty, Ollie and Calvin.

She loves being a mom despite the fact before they had children, she and Brian weren't sure they wanted to become parents.

© NBC Dylan loves her job

"We didn't think we wanted kids at all," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both.

We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."

© Instagram She's a busy mom to three boys

As for if she would try for a girl with her husband, Dylan quipped that with her track record, it was likely she would welcome another boy instead. "Don't think Brian and I haven't had that conversation," Dylan told TODAY.com. "But it's like, no, we are so done. I know my luck, and it would be a fourth boy!"

Not to mention where she would put the new addition to the family.

© Getty Dylan and her husband Brian

"I've got all three kids in one room," Dylan quipped. "Four just seems crazy to me."

The number three also holds a special place in both Dylan and Brian's hearts as she explained to HELLO!: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."