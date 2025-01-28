Savannah Guthrie is the spitting image of her mother in new photo

It seems style must run in the family as Savannah Guthrie shared a rare photo of her fashionable lookalike mother, Nancy Guthrie, on her 83rd birthday. The Today Show anchor took to Instagram to usher in the celebrations with a sweet tribute to her mom.

Savannah posted a stunning photograph of Nancy sitting in a swanky restaurant while she toasted her glass to the camera. The snap depicted the mother-of-three dressed in a glitzy black and silver cardigan embroidered with sparkly thread. The dazzling number was layered over the top of a matching striped top.

Nancy styled her luscious auburn locks into a soft pixie cut, while she kept her makeup natural and radiant with a pinch of rosy blush and a touch of lipstick. The NBC star's mom accessorized her chic look with a dainty pearl necklace. Nancy showed off her glamorous French manicure as she raised her glass.

Savannah captioned the heartfelt post: "A big cheers and happy birthday to this beauty. I love you, Mom."

The mother-and-daughter duo are incredibly close despite Nancy residing in Arizona. The 83-year-old raised her daughter alone after her husband Charles died when Savannah was in her senior year in high school.

The Studio 1A star opened up about her mother's selflessness during a touching chat with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager back in 2022. "My father died when I was entering my senior year in high school. I then lived at home all through college," reflected Savannah.

"We didn't have money to afford the dorm. And that was thing one, but the other was that my sister and I really felt like we should stick with my mom and not leave her alone.

"But when I moved to Butte, Montana, this was it. And it was really hard for me to leave her."

The television star added: "And that's when she said, 'If you can't leave me, then I didn't do my job right, Savannah.' She just gave me permission to go, you know?"

"She could have held onto me. It wouldn't have taken very much. If she said, 'Well, you know, Savannah maybe you could find something a little closer to home...'"

"It's not because she didn't want me to stay. Of course she wanted me to stay. But she's like, 'I'm not going to stand in the way of your dreams. I'm going to tell you, go go go go go.'"

Savannah now has two children herself, daughter Vale, ten, and son Charles, eight, who she shares with her husband Michael Feldman.