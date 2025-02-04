Dylan Dreyer steps up as Today announces big move impacting hosts

The first hour of Today looked a little different on Tuesday as weatherman Al Roker was missing from the show. His co-star Dylan Dreyer stepped in for the meteorologist, sharing the screen with hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie, amid his absence.

Dylan, 43, usually pops up later on in the program as a co-host of the 3rd Hour, alongside Al, Craig and Sheinelle Jones.

© GC Images Al Roker was missing from Tuesday's show

Al's absence comes just a day after he, Dylan and Craig announced some exciting news about the show. During Monday's program, the trio revealed that Today will be hitting the road later this month for a special live show in celebration of Mardi Gras, which will see the hosts broadcast the 3rd Hour live from New Orleans.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer stepped in for her co-star

Sharing the news from Studio 1A, Al told viewers: "Now we've got some exciting news to share. We are taking the show on the road to New Orleans. On the 3rd Hour of Today on Friday, February 28 we're going to head down to celebrate Mardi Gras in the Big Easy.

"We're going to take in the parades, festivities, sights, sounds and tastes of the city," he added.

Chiming in, Dylan said: "We want you guys to join in on our fun," before explaining that fans can take part in the live audience.

© Getty Images The 3rd hour is heading to New Orleans

Craig then revealed that the show is launching their first-ever Today Food event, Taste of New Orleans, which will see some of the city's best chefs cook up their favourite dishes. While tickets for the live audience are sold out, fans can still get tickets for the Today Food event.

This isn't the first big change to impact the hosts in recent months. Back in January, Hoda Kotb stepped down from her role as co-host after 17 years, with Craig taking over as co-host alongside Savannah.

During Hoda's final show in January, the 60-year-old shared just how much faith she has in her replacement, telling him: "Craig, I mean, I'm so happy for you. You have earned this. You own this."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda Kotb left the show in January

She later added: "Craig, you are going to be so good. You and Savannah are going to be magic."

On becoming a co-host after 14 years with NBC News, Craig said: "I am beyond excited and grateful... I talked to mom and dad yesterday and I’m thankful they’re still young enough and healthy enough to be able to see this."