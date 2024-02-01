Dylan Dreyer and Today co-star Savannah Guthrie to face nerve-wracking career moment on same day

Dylan Dreyer is always keeping busy with various jobs outside of her work as a co-host on the Third Hour of the Today Show, and this year's no different!

The beloved TV star took to Instagram this week to share some very exciting news with her fans concerning her popular book series, Misty the Cloud, which is soon to be releasing its fourth story in the franchise!

Dylan shared a video of her two oldest sons, Calvin, six, and Oliver, four, unpacking the first of the books. In the caption, the doting mom wrote: "Book #4 (and our 2nd Step Into Reading) has just arrived!!! Misty and her friends are back…this time getting things ready for Spring! Available for pre-order now. It’s here for real on February 20…just in time for Spring!"

VIDEO: Watch Dylan Dreyer's sons unbox the first copies of her new book

Dylan's book, Misty the Cloud: The Thing About Spring, will be released on February 20.

She's not the only Today Show star with a book coming out around this time either. Savannah Guthrie has a book coming out on the exact same day, Mostly What God Does.

A first look at Dylan Dreyer's fourth children's book - out on February 20

Hoda Kotb, meanwhile, has a children's book coming out on March 5, called Hope is a Rainbow. Dylan's success in the children's book market has seen her become a New York Times bestselling author, and there's plenty more where Misty is concerned too.

During a Fireside Chat with NBC News Daily co-host Zinhle Essamuah, Dylan lit up as she spoke about her upcoming fourth book in the series. When introduced alongside co-stars Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones at the beginning of the interview, Craig pointed out Dylan's writing credentials as Zinhle gave a rundown on Dylan's background.

Savannah Guthrie's book, Mostly What God Does, is also out on February 20

"Yes, I write the Misty the Cloud book series. We have three, the fourth one is coming out soon, just throwing it out there," she said smiling. "Okay, love a plug!" Zinhle smiled.

The star's first book, Misty the Cloud: A very Stormy Day, was released in 2021 during the height of the pandemic. It was followed by Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine in 2022, while Misty the Cloud: Fun Is in the Air was released earlier this summer.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer will no doubt be supporting each other as their books are released on the same day

The mother-of-three opened up about her books in an interview with HELLO! last year. Revealing it was her family who inspired the creative career path, she said: "I never really thought about a children's book either," confessed Dylan.

"But my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together. "My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Hoda Kotb also has a book coming out soon, called Hope is a Rainbow

"He and I started coming up with storylines about a cloud world and it just went from there. Dylan loves their creation and hopes others feel the same. "I personally think this is even better than the first," the much-loved TV star said of the second installment of the Misty and the Cloud collection.

"I think it's a cute story about compromise and friendship and you can't always get to do things your way. "When you give in a little, beautiful things happen, you get along, the day gets better and in this case, you get a rainbow.

"I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.