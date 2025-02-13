Dragons' Den: 5 of the biggest business the dragons turned down

In 2008, James Watt and Martin Dickie applied to be on Dragons' Den with their craft brewing business, Brewdog. Though the pair were invited for a screen test, the producers weren't confident in the idea, so the idea was never even brought to the Dragons.

"We were prepared to offer the Dragons 20 per cent for £100,000," then-CEO James wrote on LinkedIn back in 2021. "Based on our latest BrewDog valuation, that investment would now be worth almost £360m, meaning that the dragons missed out on by far the best deal in den history."

Through their audacious marketing tactics, including punk references and a viral video in a penguin suit, the friends managed to build a corporation that was worth £2 billion in 2023, according to The Sun.