Dragons' Den: meet the children of Sara Davies, Peter Jones and more

Are you a fan of Dragons’ Den? The BBC show, which has been on screens since 2005, has seen countless entrepreneurs enter the den in the hopes of securing investments from the likes of Sara Davies, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden and more. While we know all about the dragons’ professional lives, what about their personal lives? Keep reading to find out all about their families...

Sara Davies

Sara Davies, 38, has two sons - Oliver, six, and Charlie, three. She and her husband Simon, who co-founded her £37million stationary business Crafter's Companion, got married in 2007 and the family now reside in Teesside, North East England. Writing on her website, Sara gushed about her young boys: “We've got two amazing kids, Charlie and Oliver, who share my passion for making and we're always trying out new things together."

Sara shares two young sons with her husband Simon

Peter Jones

Peter Jones CBE, 55, is a proud dad of five! The millionaire investor shares eldest children Annabel and William with his ex-wife Caroline, who he divorced in 2008, and younger daughters Natalie, Isabella and Tallulah with his second wife, Tara Capp. He paid tribute to the many women in his life on International Women’s Day, writing on Instagram: “Happy international women’s day to all the amazing women out there!! I am so lucky to have such strong and wonderful women in my life, who inspire me everyday.”

Peter Jones is a proud dad

Touker Suleyman

British-Turkish Cypriot fashion retail entrepreneur Touker Suleyman has two daughters, Tashia, 22, and Taya, 19. Not much is known about them, or their mother at 70-year-old Touker prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight.

Touker and his daughters Tashia and Taya

Deborah Meaden

Deborah Meaden is the second longest-serving Dragon on the show. She lives in Somerset with her husband Paul and while they don't have any children together, they have more than enough pets to keep their hands full.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Deborah said: "At the last count it was seven horses, three sheep, a pig, ducks, chickens, guinea fowl, three very angry geese as well as four dogs and two cats," adding: "We're often the first port of call for people who want to re-home animals. I get regular 'Deborah, would you mind...?' phone calls!"

Deborah and her husband have many pets

