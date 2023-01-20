Dragons' Den's Peter Jones reveals rivalry with co-star

In Thursday's episode of Dragons' Den, Peter Jones revealed the intense rivalry between himself and co-star Touker Suleyman – and it sounds hilarious. While addressing a budding entrepreneur in the Den, the business mogul explained that his fellow Dragon calls him each and every day to compare sales.

"Every single morning I get a phone call from Touker," he said, "And as much as I love to hear from him, he just tells me 'aw my rate of sale on this line and that line,' and then I tell him what my rate of sale is on my business."

During Peter's explanation, the camera panned onto Touker, who couldn't contain his cheeky smile. Having worked together on the hit BBC show for almost a decade, the pair have become good friends, and they love to compete.

Back in 2015, Touker told The Sun that he and Peter like to relax after filming Dragons' Den with a nice glass of wine. "Of course he outdoes me when it comes to drinking wine in the evenings," said Touker. "That is his passion and I can't keep up with him. He outdrinks me every time. But he is always sharp in the Den the next day, always as fresh as a button."

Of course, all and any rivalries between the Dragons are completely friendly. In 2017, Touker said: "When we're in the Den each Dragon is out for themselves, we will fight over a deal. However, when we're out of the Den we're great friends. We go for dinner together all the time when we're filming."

In a 2022 interview with Gethin Jones and Kimberley Walsh, Touker gave fans a further glimpse into the Dragons' dynamic behind the scenes.

"We are led by the mighty Mr Jones, Peter, he is the spearhead of our entertainments in the evening, making sure we all drink fine wine and relax,” he said. “And we talk about the day, we talk about the investments we missed, the investments we made and we talk about the investments that have gone."

