Gladiators pulled from TV schedule following major BBC shake-up leaving fans disappointed

Fans of Gladiators have been left disappointed after the BBC confirmed the show has been pulled from its usual Saturday night slot.

The rebooted challenge show, which returned to BBC One in January 2024, has been temporarily removed from the schedule due to coverage of the FA Cup. Match of the Day will air in its place, showing the Birmingham City vs Newcastle United match.

Fans react to Gladiators being replaced

Bradley Walsh was thrilled with new developments on BBC's Gladiators

Many viewers took to social media to vent their frustration over the schedule change.

One fan fumed on X, formerly Twitter: "No #Gladiators next week for football, rugby on ITV as well. Saturdays best night for TV and you've got sport ruining it."

Another echoed the sentiment, writing: "Oh goodie. No #Gladiators next week cos of football."

A third user added: "No Gladiators on BBC One this Saturday? Instead, it is pointless FA Cup. Not impressed, not everyone wants to watch football on a Saturday night."

Despite the backlash, the BBC has not confirmed when Gladiators will return to its regular slot.

Gladiators has been a hit since its BBC reboot

Bradley and his son Barney with the BBC's Gladiators

The iconic 90s competition show made a triumphant return to screens earlier this year, drawing strong ratings and leading to the BBC commissioning a third series before the second has even aired.

The format sees members of the public take on elite Gladiators in a series of high-intensity physical challenges, culminating in the famous Eliminator race.

With its mix of nostalgia and new talent, the reboot has been well received by audiences, though the show has also made headlines for its intense physical challenges and contestant injuries.

Injury drama on Gladiators

Louise got a bloody nose on Gladiators

In the most recent episode, which aired on 25 January, contestant Nikki suffered a serious injury during the challenge known as The Edge.

Competing against Gladiator Dynamite, Nikki took a hard fall into the safety net, prompting immediate concern. As she winced in pain, commentators expressed their worries, with one stating: "There's some concern from Dynamite, Nikki looks like she's got herself injured."

The show was briefly halted, with host Bradley Walsh calling for medics: "Just go and get checked off-camera." Nikki was led away for medical attention.

Nikki forced to withdraw from the competition

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are the presenters of BBC's Gladiators

An update was later provided, with Bradley explaining: "Earlier on, we saw Nikki sustain an injury on The Edge."

Co-host Barney Walsh added: "She's been checked over by our brilliant medical team but unfortunately, she will not be able to compete in the Eliminator."

Nikki's exit meant that her competitor Keeva advanced to the quarter-finals by default. Speaking about the bittersweet result, Keeva said: "I'm absolutely devastated for Nikki. As much as I'm happy that I'm in the quarter-finals, it's tough, but I'm sure she's in good hands."

The BBC's Gladiators

The BBC has not confirmed the exact date Gladiators will return, but it is expected to resume in its usual slot once FA Cup coverage concludes.

For now, fans will have to wait to see their favourite Gladiators back in action.

Gladiators usually airs Saturdays at 5:50pm on BBC One.