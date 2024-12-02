Bradley Walsh's hit game show to return with major change – details

Bradley Walsh's hit game show Gladiators will return to our screens this month – but with a major change.

The popular reboot, which Bradley co-hosts with his son Barney, sees a series of brave contenders from the public take on a line-up of Gladiators as they face a series of challenges, as well as the iconic obstacle course, The Eliminator.

© James Stack Bradley and Barney co-host Gladiators

As the festive season kicks off, the BBC shared its Christmas TV schedule, giving viewers an idea of what to expect over the Yuletide period. Like many other fan-favourite shows, Gladiators will be back on our screens but this time, it will be a group of celebrities taking on the iconic team of superhumans.

TV presenter Joel Dommett, actor and comedian Ellie Taylor, comedian Rob Beckett and broadcaster Louise Minchin will face the Gladiators in the ultimate test of speed and strength. The four famous faces will take on a number of epic challenges before going head-to-head against each other in the gruelling obstacle course.

WATCH: Bradley and Barney also star in Breaking Dad

The show's festive special comes ahead of the second season following its renewal earlier this year.

After the first series was met with impressive reviews and viewing figures, the BBC's head of entertainment, Kalpna Patel-Knight, said in a statement: "Gladiators has really kicked this year off with a bang, and we're so delighted that the fans have come to the show in their masses.

© Hungry Bear Media Ltd / Graeme Hunter / BBC The show returns with a Celebrity Special over the festive period

"It has been wonderful to hear how much families have loved watching this together, as part of the BBC's Saturday evening entertainment offering. We can't wait for more action from the Gladiators."

Dan Baldwin, the managing director of production company Hungry Bear Media, said: "It's no exaggeration to say that the response to Gladiators has been phenomenal. The episodes have been packed with nail-biting drama, thrilling action and huge emotion."

© Photo: Getty Images Barney and Bradley often team up for TV projects

Teasing the new season, he added: "Series 2 will see the show go from strength-to-strength. We have some amazing surprises in store for the fans. Are you ready?!?"

Fans of Bradley will be pleased to know that he'll be appearing on our TV screens more than once over the festive period as Blankety Blank will also return with a Christmas special.

© TalkbackThames / Matt Frost / BBC Blankety Blank will also be back with a Christmas Special

In the upcoming episode, Bradley is joined by celebrities Jane McDonald, Joel Dommett, Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Sara Pascoe, The Vivienne, who will help four contestants try and win prizes by filling in the missing blanks.