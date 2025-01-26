Gladiators' Bradley Walsh left stunned as show halted to make huge announcement

Saturday night's episode of Gladiators on the BBC took an unexpected turn when the show was briefly halted for a major announcement.

The father-and-son presenting duo, Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh, returned to host the latest instalment of the high-energy competition. But before the contestants had even been introduced, Barney, 27, teased viewers with an intriguing remark: "There's a storm brewing over the arena!"

WATCH: Bradley Walsh shocked by huge Gladiators announcement

A puzzled Bradley, 64, quickly pressed him for more details, asking: "What does that mean, what does that mean?" Barney then excitedly revealed: "Well, tonight we're going to be introducing a brand new Gladiator!"

Bradley, looking stunned, responded with a shocked: "No!" to which Barney replied: "Yes!"

A new Gladiator enters the arena

© BBC Bradley Walsh shocked as he announces new Gladiator

Earlier this year, it was announced that two new Gladiators would be joining the line-up. The first to be revealed was Cyclone, a 23-year-old Irish powerlifter who describes herself as the "ultimate all-round athlete."

Speaking about her role, she said: "I've got the look, I've got the energy and I've got the muscles."

Joining Cyclone is Hammer, a 32-year-old World Rowing Champion. Standing at 6ft 5 inches tall, he believes his speed and strength set him apart. "When you've got 19 stone sprinting at you, you've got no chance. I'm getting you," he stated confidently.

Bradley’s priceless reaction

© BBC Bradley Walsh couldn't believe what was happening on the BBC show

As the cameras cut back to the arena, Bradley and Barney introduced Cyclone to the audience with their trademark humour.

Bradley quipped: "There's a storm heading right for us, Barns, a brand new Gladiator is about to enter the arena and let me tell you, this girl is a whirlwind of destruction! Look what she's done to my brolly!" He then held up a broken umbrella, prompting laughter from the crowd.

Barney then announced: "Prepare to be blown away by the awesome power of... Cyclone!" The new Gladiator made her grand entrance, igniting cheers from the audience.

Fans react to Cyclone's debut

© BBC Cyclone was welcomed on BBC's Gladiators

Fans of the show were quick to share their thoughts on social media. Many took to Twitter, now X, to express their excitement over the new addition.

One viewer wrote: "Cyclone making a good entrance with her first appearance on Duel #Gladiators." Another said: "We already love Cyclone! What an entrance! #Gladiators."

A third posted: "Welcome new Gladiator, Cyclone! #Gladiators," while another added: "#Gladiators IT'S CYCLONE TIME! She looks so awesome!"

Gladiators season two heats up

© BBC Bradley Walsh with his son, Barney, on BBC's Gladiators

The second season of Gladiators kicked off last week, on Saturday, January 18, with the same mix of superhuman challenges and fierce competition.

Returning fan-favourite Gladiators including Fury, Viper, and Sabre were back to push contestants to their limits. The new season promises even more action, drama, and jaw-dropping moments as competitors take on the toughest physical challenges on TV.

The show, which originally aired in the 90s, was rebooted last year to huge success. Fans have embraced the mix of nostalgic elements with modern updates, making it one of BBC One's most popular Saturday night shows.

What's next for the Gladiators?

© BBC Bradley Walsh was thrilled with new developments on BBC's Gladiators

With the introduction of Cyclone, viewers are eager to see what challenges lie ahead and whether the new recruit can live up to the show's legendary standards.

The competition is heating up, and with Hammer yet to make his debut, fans are bracing for even more surprises.

Gladiators continues on Saturday nights at 5:50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.