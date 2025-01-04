First look at Bradley Walsh and two new Gladiators as the BBC 'leaks' the new trailer

The BBC has given fans a sneak peek at the upcoming Gladiators series, sparking excitement with a glimpse of two new stars. The latest trailer features the backs of two unknown Gladiators, igniting speculation about their identities.

This comes ahead of the much-anticipated return of the hit Saturday night show, fronted by The Chase host Bradley Walsh, 64, and his son Barney, 26. The pair have been praised for their chemistry and energy in reviving the iconic format.

WATCH: Louise Minchin has to have a helping hand in Gladiators

The return of a Saturday night classic

© BBC Two new Gladiators were teased in this new 'leaked' trailer

Gladiators originally debuted on ITV in 1992 and quickly became a household favourite. The 2024 reboot introduced a new generation of athletes, with eight men and eight women making up the cast of elite competitors.

Favourites from the last series included Montell Douglas, Emily Steel, Zack George, and Matty Campbell. Their impressive strength and agility set a high bar for the competition.

Two new stars teased

© BBC Bradley and his son Barney with the BBC's Gladiators

The new trailer, released after a celebrity edition of the show featuring Joel Dommett and Ellie Taylor, has teased the addition of two new Gladiators. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the pair in the background of the promotional clip, dressed in the show's signature uniforms.

One of the mystery Gladiators was seen holding a large hammer-like prop, drawing comparisons to Thor. Fans quickly took to Reddit to share screenshots and theories about the new stars.

Fan speculation runs wild

© BBC Here is one of the new Gladiators on the BBC show

One fan wrote: "Who is this guy carrying what seems like a Thor's hammer?!" Another joked: "Why is he the only Gladiator to be given a prop?!"

Speculation about the Gladiator's name has also begun, with some suggesting he might be called "The Handyman." While the BBC has yet to confirm any details, the teaser has certainly done its job of generating buzz.

Tougher challenges promised

© BBC Bradley and his son Barney with the BBC's Gladiators

BBC execs have promised that this year's Gladiators will be tougher than ever. Contestants will face a mix of new and classic challenges, designed to push their physical and mental limits.

The addition of two new Gladiators suggests the stakes are being raised even higher. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official reveal of their names and roles.

Bradley and Barney lead the charge

© BBC Bradley and his son Barney on Gladiators

Bradley and Barney were announced as hosts last year, and their father-son dynamic has been a hit with viewers. Bradley recently shared his excitement about the show's return: "It's a privilege to be part of such an iconic programme. I think viewers are going to love it."

Barney echoed his father's sentiments, adding: "It's been so much fun working on this with my dad. We've got some amazing athletes lined up."

What's next for Gladiators?

© James Stack Gladiators is back

With the BBC building anticipation for the new series, fans won't have to wait long for more details. The show promises to be a thrilling mix of nostalgia and fresh excitement, with the two new Gladiators adding an extra layer of intrigue.

The official release date for the new series is yet to be announced, but with teasers like this, it's clear that Gladiators is gearing up for a blockbuster return.

The next series of Gladiators will return to BBC One and iPlayer later on in the year.