Death in Paradise fans in tears as fan-favourite character teases shock exit

Fans of Death in Paradise have been left heartbroken as the BBC drama hinted at the possible departure of a long-standing character.

The latest episode saw Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, played by Don Warrington, facing an uncertain future as his position was officially scrapped. The news left both the Commissioner and viewers in shock, sparking concerns that Don’s time on the show could be coming to an end.

WATCH: Death in Paradise's JP tells Selwyn his job is being dissolved

Selwyn faces an uncertain future

© BBC Commissioner Selwyn Patterson faces an uncertain future in Death in Paradise

Since Death in Paradise first aired in 2011, Don has been a staple of the show, appearing alongside every detective to have led the Saint Marie police force. His character, Selwyn, has been the steady presence throughout all of the changes in the series.

In the latest episode, Selwyn confided in Catherine Bordey (Elizabeth Bourgine) about the shocking decision to phase out his role.

"Selwyn, JP just called and told me about your job and that they're phasing it out," Catherine said, visibly upset. "I knew something wasn't right about you. But they can't do this."

Selwyn, however, was forced to face reality. "But, it seems they can and they have," he responded solemnly. "The Chief Commissioner officially informed me yesterday. It seems it comes back to one thing: to save money."

Catherine refused to accept the news, saying: "But we need you here. The island needs you, so what are you going to do?"

Selwyn’s answer was brief but devastating: "I don’t know."

Fans react to potential exit

© BBC Will Commissioner Selwyn Patterson leave Death in Paradise?

The suggestion that Selwyn could leave Saint Marie has sparked an emotional reaction from viewers. Many took to social media to share their devastation, with some even calling it the "worst decision" the show has made.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "No Death in Paradise without Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. He’s the heart of the show!"

© BBC Could Selwyn leave Saint Marie in Death in Paradise?

Another agreed, commenting: "If Selwyn leaves, I’m done. He’s been there since the start and it won’t be the same without him."

A third person added: "I swear if the Commissioner leaves, I’ll riot. This is the worst decision ever."

Others pleaded for the BBC to rethink the storyline, with one viewer saying: "They better not get rid of Selwyn! He’s such an interesting character and brings so much to the show."

Don Warrington speaks out

© BBC Don Warrington has spoken out

Don, who has played Selwyn for over a decade, has addressed his character’s uncertain future, teasing that there may be more twists ahead.

"It’s shocking for him, and he does his best to get the superiors to change their decision and see things differently," he told The Mirror.

He continued: "It’s very interesting because we discover other aspects of Selwyn, and that’s always the joy of playing a character like him—there are so many different sides to him."

He added: "You think you know somebody, but due to life events, you learn more about them. He’s opening up, he’s a bit like a flower coming into bloom."

Is Selwyn really leaving?

© BBC Could Don Warrington's Commissioner Selwyn Patterson be leaving Death In Paradise?

While no official announcement has been made about Don’s departure, the storyline has certainly left fans anxious. The BBC is yet to confirm whether Selwyn will fight to keep his role or decide to leave the island behind.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how the storyline unfolds.

Death in Paradise continues next Friday at 9pm on BBC One.