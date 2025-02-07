Death in Paradise star Elizabeth Bourgine shares 'immense sadness' over tragic news

Death in Paradise star Elizabeth Bourgine shared some sad news on Instagram recently following the loss of a star who meant a great deal to her. The actress, who is best known for playing the kind and steady bar owner Catherine on the hit show, shared a video of Marianne Faithfull following her sad death and revealed her sadness at the star's passing.

The French-born actress captioned the post: "Tristesse immense, la voix de Marianne Faithfull me cajole depuis bien avant cours privé son regard me bouleverse depuis… c’est une de mes bonnes fées qui s’absente… immense tristesse," which translates to: "Immense sadness, the voice of Marianne Faithfull has been cajoling me since long before private lessons.

"Her gaze has been overwhelming me ever since... it's one of my good fairies who is absent... immense sadness."

Her fans were quick to share their own thoughts, with one writing: "Immensely sad because she possessed a unique blend of charm and deep emotional strength that allowed her to endure the slings and arrows of a scandalously unfair newspaper industry - deeply hurting her and perhaps pushing her to the edge. But she retreated from the abyss - a true spirit of the sixties."

Another person added: "A beautiful soul. Rest in peace."

Marianne Faithfull, a singer perhaps best known for her hit song As Tears Go By, passed away at the age of 78 on 30 January. A spokesperson for the singer said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull. Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

Mick Jagger, who dated Marianne for ten years, was among those to pay tribute, writing: "I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull. She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered." Keith Richards added: "My heartfelt condolences to Marianne's family. I am so sad and will miss her."

© Red Planet Pictures / Denis Guyenon / BBC Death in Paradise's Élizabeth Bourgine

In 2012, Marianne opened up about her health, including her diagnosis of hepatitis C. She told This Morning: "I have hepatitis C and the worst thing for that is alcohol. I found out about 12 years ago. I was incredibly lucky. I shouldn't be alive - I know that.

"Life has become much more precious to me and my health has become much more precious to me. I do not miss the drugs. I suppose it would be nice to have a glass of wine or something, but it really would not be good for my health."