Grantchester star Robson Green reunites with co-star for new BBC show
ROBSON GREEN as Geordie Keating and TOM BRITTANY Will Davenport in Grantchester © ITV

Robson's new show is set to air on BBC - get the details

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Although we're still wiping away tears after watching Robson Green say farewell to his co-star Tom Brittney on the hit series Grantchester - but while he's bidding goodbye to some beloved cast members, he is welcoming others onto his new show, Robson Green's Weekend Escapes!

The actor, who is best known for portraying Detective Inspector Geordie Keating in the hit ITV show Grantchester, is returning to a screens for a 15-part series where he travels across rural Britain, visiting some of the most glorious parts of the UK's beautiful countryside, including visits to North Yorkshire, Scotland and Northumberland. 

During his many visits, he is set to be joined by various members of his friends and family, including his Grantchester co-star Kacey Ainsworth, who plasy his on-screen wife! During the episode, the pair are set to take a weekend away in the northeast of England. It's lucky for some!

Robson Green as Geordie Keating and Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating in Grantchester© PBS
Robson Green as Geordie Keating and Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating in Grantchester

Robson is a very busy man, as he is also currently starring in the latest series of the crime drama, which recently changed leads after Tom left the show, to be replaced by Rishi Nair as Reverend Alphy Kotteram. 

The two leads have become close friends during Tom's time on the show, with the star recently revealing a funny story about how Robson panicked after drinking five coffees. 

Speaking about his decision to leave the show, Tom said: "I’ve spent five or six years – and the happiest years of my career so far – doing Grantchester and playing a character which just has so much depth and complexity. It was just a happy place.

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating and Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating© Colin Hutton, Kudos/ITV/Masterpiece
Kacey is joining Robson Green on his new show

"But I think all good things have to come to an end, and it just felt like the right time to put a full stop, let's say, on Will's story and see where they took the story without him. Will had such a passionate and fiery start, and I think you saw him go through everything and come to a reasonably happy ending, as sad as it was to leave. But I think he left in peace, and that felt like a good place to end it." 

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes airs weekdays at 6:30 pm on BBC Two, and is available on iPlayer.

