Robson Green reaches out to Grantchester co-stars James Norton and Tom Brittney amid major milestone

Robson Green is feeling nostalgic! Following the 10th anniversary of Grantchester, the actor reflected on his "extraordinary journey" with former co-stars, including James Norton, Tom Brittney, and Rishi Nair.

Taking to Instagram, Robson, 59, posted a custom illustration by Mike Giblin. "I wanted to mark the 10th Anniversary of filming 'Grantchester' and this extraordinary journey with something special," he penned in the caption.

"They say a picture paints a thousand words and @mikegiblinillustration has done just that! For me, this beautiful creation, by the genius that is Mike Giblin, encapsulates the camaraderie and sense of family on this remarkable production.

"It's not just about the work; it's about the genuine connections we've formed, the shared laughter, and the mutual support," he continued.

© Kudos and MASTERPIECE Robson Green celebrated the 10th anniversary of Grantchester

"We've become a team united by our love for the craft and our common goal of creating something truly extraordinary. For me Grantchester is a gift that keeps on giving and as we come closer to completing another beautifully constructed series I just want to thank everyone for making this 'Our Happy Place'."

Sparking a reaction from his Grantchester family, Tom Brittney – who played Reverend Will Davenport – was quick to respond. "Just incredible. Well bloody done @mikegiblinillustration!!!" the actor wrote alongside a flame emoji.

Kacey Ainsworth – aka Cathy Keating – was also tagged in the post. Addressing Robson, she commented: "What can I say…. My TV Husband, my friend, my colleague, my sometimes confident. You ARE the room."

Robson and his latest co-star, Rishi Nair have been busy shooting season 10 of Grantchester over the past few months. It's set to premiere in 2025.

© Instagram Robson and Rishi Nair began filming season 10 this year

After a 10-year tenure on the show, fans have previously wondered whether Robson would hang up his badge as Geordie, but for now, he's not going anywhere.

Speaking to Radio Times in December 2023, the actor said: "As I'm in the last third of my life, I want to work with people I love working with and do projects that make me genuinely happy and push me creatively. But in the end, I just really want to have fun doing what I love. And Grantchester caters for those needs.

"As long as [creator] Daisy [Coulam] is at the helm with [executive producer] Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, and as long as we have cinematographers and lighting designers at the top of their game, and we're all still enjoying it, long may it continue."

© Photo: BBC James Norton previously played Reverend Sidney Chambers

After signing on to Grantchester in 2014, Robson starred alongside James Norton for four seasons, before the fledgling actor decided to move on. Next, Tom Brittney entered the fray as Reverend Will Davenport, a role which he held through to season nine.

© PBS Tom Brittney joined Robson from seasons four to nine before Rishi joined

At the start of the ninth instalment, Hollyoaks alum Rishi was introduced as the new vicar, Alphy Kottaram, and was officially handed the reins. He is expected to reprise his role in the 10th series.