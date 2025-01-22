Grantchester star Rishi Nair's life off-screen: from love life to hobbies away from acting

When he's not busy filming his next TV project, Rishi likes to travel the world.

Towards the end of 2023, the actor embarked on a two-month trip around India with his now–fiancée Natali. Taking to Instagram with a carousel of colourful snaps from their adventure, Rishi revealed that the couple had stopped off at Chanoud Gargh in rural Rajasthan. Sharing his unforgettable experience of the "stunning" fort in the caption, he penned: "Just past the half way mark travelling India for 2 months and we find ourselves at @chanoud.garh. A stunning 300 year old fort palace where the same family still reside.

"What makes this place special is getting to see how Chanoud Gargh gives back to its community," continued the star. "One example of this is how they help fund the local school to give more children in the village the chance of a better education. We were lucky enough to witness first hand some of the changes they have made and it was an experience we will never forget."

He also shared photos of him and Natali riding camels in the desert.

Rishi is also a big football fan and supports Manchester United. "It's a big part of my life," said the actor, who still plays three times a week, according to PBS. "I'm a big Man U [Manchester United] fan," he said, adding: "We haven't said who Alphy supports yet, but I'm going to do everything I can to try and get him to be a Man U fan as well!"

Grantchester series nine airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.