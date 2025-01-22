Grantchester star Rishi Nair's life off-screen: from love life to hobbies away from acting

Rishi Nair makes his debut as Grantchester's new vicar Alphy Kottaram in Wednesday's episode of the hit ITV detective show. The 34-year-old takes over from Tom Brittney, who played Reverend Will Davenport for six years before his character left the idyllic Cambridgeshire village for a new position in Newcastle.
As we prepare for Alphy's arrival in Grantchester, where he'll be introduced to crime-solving lead detective Geordie Keating (Robson Green), find out more about the star who plays him. Here's all you need to know about Rishi's life away from the cameras…
Rishi's early life
Rishi was raised in a Hindu family in West London. Before making his name in the world of entertainment, Rishi studied law at university.
Explaining his decision to pursue a law degree, Rishi revealed that he didn't know if acting was "a viable option as a person of colour". "Growing up, I never really saw anyone who looked like me being a lead, he told the Radio Times. "I didn't know if it was a viable option, as a person of colour, trying to get into an industry that’s already so difficult to get into. So, I went to university and did my degree.
"But as soon as I graduated, the first thing I did was try and get back into acting. I started off doing plays in pubs in front of 30 people," he added.
Rishi's career so far
After deciding to pursue his dream career, Rishi landed minor parts in dramas such as New Tricks and Silent Witness before winning his breakout role in Hollyoaks, in which he played Sami Maalik for four years.
From there, he went on to appear in episodes of Whistable Pearl, Treason and Count Abdulla. Fans may also recognise him as Shamil Malik in the mystery series, The Marlow Murder Club.
In July 2023, it was announced that Rishi would be taking over from Tom Brittney as the new lead of Grantchester. At the time, the actor revealed that he was "thrilled" to be joining Robson Green on the beloved ITV show.
"The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it," he said in a statement, adding: "I'm really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him."
Rishi's love life
In July last year, Rishi revealed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Natali.
The Hollyoaks actor reshared several photos posted by guests at their engagement party, with one showing the love birds laughing and smiling while standing in front of their friends and family.
While it's not known exactly how long Rishi and Natali have been a couple, the bride-to-be has frequently appeared on Rishi's Instagram page over the years, with the earliest photo of the pair dating back to 2015.
Rishi's hobbies
When he's not busy filming his next TV project, Rishi likes to travel the world.
Towards the end of 2023, the actor embarked on a two-month trip around India with his now–fiancée Natali. Taking to Instagram with a carousel of colourful snaps from their adventure, Rishi revealed that the couple had stopped off at Chanoud Gargh in rural Rajasthan. Sharing his unforgettable experience of the "stunning" fort in the caption, he penned: "Just past the half way mark travelling India for 2 months and we find ourselves at @chanoud.garh. A stunning 300 year old fort palace where the same family still reside.
"What makes this place special is getting to see how Chanoud Gargh gives back to its community," continued the star. "One example of this is how they help fund the local school to give more children in the village the chance of a better education. We were lucky enough to witness first hand some of the changes they have made and it was an experience we will never forget."
He also shared photos of him and Natali riding camels in the desert.
Rishi is also a big football fan and supports Manchester United. "It's a big part of my life," said the actor, who still plays three times a week, according to PBS. "I'm a big Man U [Manchester United] fan," he said, adding: "We haven't said who Alphy supports yet, but I'm going to do everything I can to try and get him to be a Man U fan as well!"
Grantchester series nine airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.