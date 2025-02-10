The Rookie's Nathan Fillion shocks fans with blonde hair transformation

Nathan Fillion has a penchant for puns and his latest had fans in hysterics. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor quipped that he was "Small on super, big on bowl" after revealing his character, Guy Gardner's platinum blonde haircut.

Set to appear in Superman, Nathan, 53, will make his mark as Guy – aka Green Lantern – when the movie premieres on July 11, but until then he's been sharing plenty of teasers.

Among the comments, fans were quick to respond to Nathan's signature brand of humor. "You definitely put the bowl in bowl cut," wrote one. "Absolutely priceless!" added another. "They say blondes have more fun and you're definitely rocking the look," quipped a third.

© Shutterstock Nathan Fillion has been cast as Guy Gardner in Superman

Alongside his long-running gig as John Nolan in The Rookie, Nathan has been busy promoting Superman alongside director James Gunn and co-stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Frank Grillo and Nicholas Hault.

Cast in the action-packed movie last year, Nathan told Collider that Guy was a "gold mine" to play. "We all have quirks. We all have vulnerabilities," he said. "You could have the most wonderful family but be like, 'Oh, my God, my dad drives me nuts. He's got this one thing.' Everybody's got something, and I love to lean into those faults and flaws.

"It's what makes people real and what allows audiences to relate because we all know what that is," continued Nathan. "We all have our own. We witness it in other people. Guy Gardner is 90% flawed and doesn't care. That's one of his flaws. I think there's a real freedom in playing that. So, for a guy who likes to play flaws and flawed people, Guy Gardner is a gold mine."

More recently, Nathan shared the poster and theme tune for Superman on Instagram. Conveying his gratitude for the project, he raved: "I am absolutely charged up for the new @Superman film by @jamesgunn, I am thrilled to have met all the incredibly talented crew and actors who worked so hard to make it, and I am elated to have been included. (Thanks again, James!)

"This theme brings back incredible memories for me, and at the same time, brand new thrilling feelings. Honestly - I get chills. It is an honor for me to tell you all…look up."

While Superman will dominate Nathan's schedule over the summer, the actor has been posting about The Rookie, which began airing its seventh season in January. Currently, the show is yet to be renewed for an eighth instalment, but given the show's growing popularity, it's highly likely that ABC will give Nathan and his co-stars the greenlight.