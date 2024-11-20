The Rookie's Nathan Fillion breaks character on set amidst blunder

Nathan Fillion is currently shooting the seventh season of The Rookie in LA, but things didn't exactly go to plan during a scene with Lisseth Chavez. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor gave fans a glimpse of his latest blooper reel, which saw Nathan struggling to say his lines. Watch the hilarious moment below…

WATCH: Nathan Fillion breaks character in The Rookie blooper

"We never make mistakes on our show. This is most likely AI-generated," Nathan joked in the caption. Among the comments, Jenna Dewan, Lisseth Chavez and Mekia Cox all responded with laughing emojis.

Nathan, 53, has been shooting the latest instalment since June, and he's posted plenty of updates from the set. Earlier this month, the John Nolan star joined his fellow cast members in a new promo video.

Filmed inside a bus, Nathan addressed the camera, noting, "The fact is we're back," before stars including Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter and Lisseth Chavez encouraged fans to tune in.

Slated to premiere on Tuesday, January 7 at 10pm, season seven of The Rookie will air after new episodes of Will Trent and High Potential. Currently, details surrounding the latest series remain under wraps, although Eric Winter has teased what to expect.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the actor – who plays Tim Bradford – noted that there will be some relationship drama between his character, Tim, and former flame, Lucy Chen.

"We'll see them pick up in a place where they've shown that they care about each other and now they have to figure out, 'can we give each other space to do our job and allow our feelings to stay in a safe place but not rush anything and hope one person doesn't go astray?'" he said.

© Ramona Rosales Eric Winter told HELLO! what to expect from season seven

"I do know we're gonna see Tim back in the field training rookies, which I think is what people always loved about Tim, I think people liked Metro Tim, but I think people do like training officer Tim, so we'll get him back out in the field," added Eric.

When the police procedural returns, fans will also get to meet Seth and Miles – two new rookies played by Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine, respectively.

© Instagran Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine will play rookies, Seth and Miles

ABC has declared that Seth (Patrick Keleher) "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."

Meanwhile, Miles is billed as "one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force."

© Getty Tru Valentino confirmed his decision to quit the series in August

Absent from season seven will be Tru Valentino, aka Aaron Thorsen. In August, the TV star confirmed his departure with a statement on Instagram. After thanking fans for their ongoing support, Tru said: "I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity and [I] feel so lucky to have had the last 3 seasons."

He concluded: "You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"