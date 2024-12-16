The Rookie's Nathan Fillion reveals 'prized possession' at rarely-seen LA home

Nathan Fillion lives a low-key life in California. The actor – who grew up in Edmonton, Canada – calls LA home, after moving to the City of Angels for work.

WATCH: The Rookie’s Nathan Fillion teams up with co-star for unexpected project at his impressive home

Residing in a modern mansion with his beloved cat, Bowie, Nathan has filled his home with all kinds of memorabilia and artwork over the years, including one of his "most prized possessions."

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV star gave fans a rare glimpse of the custom print made for him by Lefauves – a mysterious artist who has debuted his work around the world.

Explaining that the print, which features Nathan's DC counterpart, Guy Gardner, was a gift, the A-lister penned his gratitude for the sentimental piece. "He made this one specifically to acknowledge my role in the upcoming Superman film by @jamesgunn," Nathan noted.

© Photo: Instagram Nathan Fillion resides in a mansion with a beautiful backyard and an outdoor pool

"To say I was blown away is an understatement. I immediately sat down and hand-wrote him a letter to let him know how much it means to me. I've had it for a year now, and I'm sure he won't mind if I share it with you. Thank you, @lefauves, it is one of my most prized possessions."

While Nathan is extremely private, he has shared glimpses of his modern home before – and it's pretty spectacular. Featuring a huge backyard complete with an outdoor pool, and endless bifold glass doors, the property feels like a tropical paradise.

Inside, the actor has kept his home light and airy, with wooden floors and egg-shell white walls in the living room. Among his furnishings in the space, Nathan has purchased a pale grey couch and a rustic coffee table too.

© Instagram/Nathan Fillion The actor's living room is flooded with light

A big fan of artwork, in January, the star revealed that he's got multiple pieces dedicated to his 23lb cat, who he adopted a few years back. Posting a photo from his lounge, the actor sat in front of three different depictions of his pet. "No, YOU'RE a crazy cat lady," he joked in the caption.

Nathan rarely speaks about his home in interviews, but he has opened up about his impressive DIY skills. Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2022, the 53-year-old revealed that he'd transformed one of the spaces in his home into a studio.

© Instagram Nathan has filled his home with artwork of his cat Bowie

Giving the hosts a quick tour of the space, Nathan said: "This is my guest room that never gets used, there's a recording booth in the corner. Your producer was very impressed!"

Painted white with gray fabric wall tiles, a navy armchair and a television, Nathan added a wooden tree trunk coffee table, brown curtains and pampas grass.