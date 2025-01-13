The Rookie fans confused after spotting major change in new season 7 episode

Fans of The Rookie were left asking the same question after spotting a major change for two characters in the new season.

The show's official social media page shared a behind-the-scenes video showing the cast sharing their "greatest failures" while filming the popular ABC show.

When it came to Alyssa Diaz, who plays Angela Lopez, and Mekia Cox, who portrays Nyla Harper, sharing their biggest blunder on set, fans couldn't help but notice both actors wearing police uniforms as opposed to their usual, more casual detective costumes.

In the comments section, one person penned: "Angela with the uniform????" while another asked: "Lopez and Harper in uniform? What's going on?!"

© ABC Fans aren't used to seeing Lopez and Harper in blue uniforms

A third viewer wrote: "Angela in uniform??? Howw," while another added: "Everyone and their mother is in uniform WHAT'S HAPPENING."

It's possible that both detectives have swapped out their usual attire for police uniforms in the upcoming episode, which airs on Tuesday 14 January, as the promo video also shows Nyla in her LAPD blues.

© Disney/Gizelle Hernandez Alyssa Diaz plays Angela Lopez

Episode two, titled 'The Watcher', will see the team take on community policing while searching for a local vigilante. The logline reads: "The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina’s instincts are tested, and Tim and Lucy discover secrets about the two new rookies."

Whatsmore, showrunner Alexi Hawley teased "more drama" for Nyla in the new season. He told TV Line: "There is drama. There is drama ahead. This is a big season for Harper, and for James. Without spoiling anything, Harper is definitely going to get pushed to the limits, a bunch. There are some big emotions coming down the road."

© Disney/Gizelle Hernandez Mekia Cox plays Nyla Harper

The Rookie made its highly-anticipated return to our screens this month, picking up a few weeks on from the explosive events of the season six finale, which saw the team hunt down corrupt lawyer Monica while John discovered that Bailey's convict ex-husband had escaped prison.

On where we find John in the new season, Alexi said: "It's been a few weeks, time enough for Nolan to heal up [from being shot] – though whether he's healed up enough or not is a bit of a debate in Episode 1. He's trying to get back on that horse more quickly than he should. But he's feeling very pressured, because [Bailey's escaped convict ex-husband] Jason is out there, as is Oscar, but Jason is more of the existential threat to Nolan's family."

© Disney/Mike Taing Season seven began airing in January

He added: "We come in with that sense of, 'We have to catch this guy before he comes for my wife and myself,' only to — spoiler! — get thwarted by the fact that they have bad information."

The Rookie airs on Tuesdays on ABC at 10pm ET.